Grandmother's Voice, an Indigenous women-led organization in Milton, is partnering with FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton (FOACM) to host an inspiring indigenous art exhibit focusing on truth and reconciliation. Celebrating National Indigenous History Month, the "Our Stories" exhibition will feature up to 60 captivating art pieces in various mediums, providing a unique opportunity to experience indigenous culture.
Visitors can view the remarkable art collection showcased in the Holcim Gallery in the FOACM lobby until June 24, 2023. "Our Stories" brings together renowned indigenous artists who have significantly contributed to the artistic landscape. Some featured artists include Ryan Sandy, a talented Haudenosaunee sculptor from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. His sculptures proudly display his cultural heritage and can be found in prestigious institutions such as the Royal Ontario Museum and the Upper Canada Native Art Gallery.
Raymond Skye, a self-taught artist specializing in wildlife and portraits, will also be represented in the exhibit. Skye, born in Six Nations Grand River Territory, credits his parents' traditional teachings for guiding his artistic expression and allowing him to convey the richness of his culture through his creations. Additionally, Cassandra Bomberry, a gifted Kanien'kehá:ka artist from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, will present her captivating illustrations in digital and traditional media. As a graphic design student at Mohawk College, Bomberry draws inspiration from her cultural background.
The exhibit also features the Wiiji'iwe Collective, a dedicated group based in Dundas, Ontario, that supports indigenous artists living in remote areas of Canada. Their inclusion amplifies diverse voices and ensures representation from various indigenous communities.
"Our Stories," carefully curated by Grandmother's Voice, aims to shed light on narratives overlooked in Canadian history for centuries. By sharing these stories, the exhibit seeks to touch viewers' hearts and foster a deeper understanding of truth and reconciliation. "Our Stories" invites the community to engage with these remarkable artworks and celebrate their cultural heritage.