Some local kindergarten teachers are working hard to ensure their students gain an appreciation and understanding of the natural world. Over the past two years, 19 teachers and early childhood educators from the Near North District School Board have taken part in a forest practitioner course, with the goal of passing forest knowledge to the class.
The course is run by the Child and Nature Alliance of Canada and is held at the Canadian Ecology Centre in Mattawa. The program is supported by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.
Rhonda Hyatt, a teacher with the South Shore Education Centre noted that much of the course has been very useful in her own classes. “We chat about plants and berries that some people gather for food and other reasons,” she said, which offers an opportunity to discuss best harvesting practices.
Moreover, the “time spent in nature encourages children’s curiosity.”
The Child and Nature Alliance of Canada “is committed to truth-telling and reconciliation,” the school board explained in a release. “Connecting with Indigenous Peoples locally, building relationships, and co-creating programming with Indigenous partners are among CNAC’s commitments to responsibilities on this land.”
Hyatt mentioned that time in nature helps heighten a student’s observational skills.
“When we do this, we might be looking to notice changes in plants, or we might be focusing on risks to be aware of. This can include checking the underside of the leaves on milkweed plants for monarch butterfly larvae, looking at leaves on the trees and on the ground, noticing low branches and thorn bushes and deciding together that it is not an area for running,” Hyatt said.
“Look up, look down, look all around,” is becoming the new mantra for Hyatt’s students as they adventure in the woods, she added.
