Nackawic-Millville council approved the Millville Ballfield Project tender, allowing the long-awaited municipal park upgrade to begin as soon as possible.
After hearing at the July 17 council meeting that all tender bids came in above estimated costs, town staff met with low bidder King Construction to find cost savings.
The effort proved successful. At the July 24 meeting, council awarded the project to the construction firm for $436,149.
CAO Kathryn Clark reported at the Aug. 8 council meeting that the tender contracts “have been signed, and work should begin shortly.”
She added the town signed a Ballfield Land Lease Agreement with Trail Holdings.
The project’s scope includes significant upgrades to the ballfield and park, construction of a new building housing an outdoor kitchen, covered picnic tables and two public washrooms, new signage and improvements to the playground area and equipment.
The park also connects to a walking trail through a nearby wooded area.
Federal and provincial government programs will cover most of the project’s costs, with $230,999 coming through the federal Canada Communities Building Fund (CCBF), formerly the gas-tax rebate.
The provincial Regional Development Corporation (RDC) will contribute $175,274.