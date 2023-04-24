There was lots of activity in the gym of Mother Teresa School on Friday when Grade 4 students created a living wax museum.
Grade 4 teacher and vice principal at the school, Cody Young, said, “the wax museum has taken the kids about two months to work on.”
Students started by selecting someone who contributed a significant way in their profession. Research around what made the person successful followed and then the students moved into creating biographies.
“Once those were done,” explained Young, “they used the information from their biographies to create a script. For today, they take on the character of the person they are portraying. You’ll see anything from Sidney Crosby to She-Hulk to Albert Einstein and Jenny Finch. All sorts of people from different professions are represented and, today, they are those people and bringing them to life.”
Harlo decided to portray Molly Simpson, a 20-years old BMX racer who is hoping to go to the Olympics in 2024. Having taken part in BMX competitions, Harlo had a large trophy at her display that she received at the 2021 provincials. What she likes best about BMXing is the competitive, hard racing.
Malan was Viola Desmond and she explained, “(Desmond) stood up for civil rights by sitting in the whites-only section of the movie theatre. She was fined $26 and she continued to act for civil rights after that and ended up on the $10 bill.”
Malan finds Desmond inspirational because she stood up against racism and what she believed in and didn’t let others bring her down.
“Her whole story, I loved what she did and it’s really inspirational.”
Kypton, who was Neil Armstrong, likes science fiction and thinks space is cool.
“He was the first man on the moon. He was a man that stuck out to me when I was looking for someone to pick.”
Present on Kypton’s display table was a stuffed Buzz Lightyear who was portraying Buzz Aldrin, Armstrong’s partner on the moon.