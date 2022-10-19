Bella Gagne will pass a monumental milestone on October 21, joining the exclusive ranks of centenarians when she turns 100.
Born on a farm near Cold Lake on October 21, 1922, Bella grew up with six brothers and sisters. She attended school in Little Bear Creek until she completed grade eight, the highest grade offered at the school. Continuing on to grade nine would have required attending a different school in town, which was a three-mile hike (4.8 km) through snow and mud, depending on the season. Bella stopped going to school at this point because making the trek between home and school in the morning and the return trip in the afternoon wasn’t feasible or practical at the time.
Bella worked very hard on the farm, with chores including carrying 100 lbs bags of flour and milking cows. Bella and her sister Emma yearned for something different from farm life and moved to Edmonton, getting jobs first with the Great Western Garment Company (GWG) and then Page The Cleaner.
Bella met her future husband, Ben Gagne, while working at Page. Ben was in the navy at that time. Bella and Ben were married on June 3, 1947, and honeymooned in Nova Scotia. They had five children while living in Edmonton, Marg, Marcel, Denis, Marc, and Lenard.
Ben worked shiftwork as a machinist and was tired of working nights. The Gagne family moved to Hinton in 1964 when an opportunity arose for Ben to work straight day shifts with his brother at a pulp mill.
Denis and Marc became quite involved in hockey, leading the Gagne family to move back to Edmonton. While living in Edmonton again, Lenard began attending the University of Alberta and, in time, became a doctor with a successful practice in Vancouver. Denis also went to U of A, taking education. Marc became very involved in bodybuilding, earning the amateur and professional titles of Mr. Alberta, Mr. Western Canada, Mr. Canada, and Mr. Hawaiian International. One year, Ben and Bella accompanied Marc to Sweden to cheer him on in the Mr. Universe competition. Marcel earned his Journeyman Machinist Certificate and moved to Swan Hills to work at Joke Maintenance Service, owned by Dave and Marg Jones, where he earned his Journeyman Millwright Certificate.
Ben and Bella moved to Swan Hills in the early 80s, with Ben working at the JMS shop. They stayed in Swan Hills for about seven years, moving back to Edmonton when Ben lost an eye in a work accident.
Tragedy struck the Gagne family on September 28, 1989, when Ben succumbed to a massive heart attack while on a hunting trip with his brother in the Fox Creek area. Bella sold their house in Edmonton and moved into a senior independent living apartment. In late 1996 she moved to a supported independent living arrangement. Bella’s daughter Marg and her husband Dave have looked out for and cared for Bella since Ben’s passing.
Bella remained very active as a senior, walking outdoors for three hours and two hours indoors every day. Marg remembers hearing many people comment about how her mother walks so much over the years. She was very involved in volunteer work until she turned 95 and was always ready to help her fellow seniors or her family whenever she was needed. Marg says that Bella often tells everyone that she has no pain, takes no medication, and has her own teeth. Bella attributes her good health to having worked so hard on the farm when she was younger.
When COVID-19 started, Marg decided that it would be best if Bella came to live with her and her husband in Swan Hills. Bella has been living in Swan Hills ever since.
Bella’s family has ensured that her milestone birthdays have been well celebrated, with big parties for her 85th, 90th, 95th, and 99th birthdays. A big birthday bash had been planned for Bella’s 100th birthday this past weekend, but unfortunately, she took sick just before and could not attend.
The Grizzly Gazette would like to congratulate Bella on such an amazing milestone and wish her a wonderful 100th birthday.