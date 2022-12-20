This past October, voters in Calvin Township elected a new mayor and council, and one of council’s first orders of business was to part ways with Expertise for Municipalities, more commonly referred to as E4M.
E4M provides services to many Ontario municipalities, including training for new councillors, workplace investigations, and Integrity Commissioner Services. For example, if there is an alleged breach of the council’s code of conduct, or a conflict of interest, complaints will be made to the integrity commissioner who will investigate.
Calvin used these integrity commissioner services but have decided to look for another provider. Recently, council struck an ad-hoc committee to investigate options, and those will be presented at an upcoming meeting. E4M also provides professional aid to municipalities with it’s “rent-a-clerk/treasurer/CAO” services, as mentioned on its website.
Calvin’s last council, near the end of its term, employed E4M to help draft some by-laws, as they lacked the municipal staff to create them in-house. Those by-laws were “copyrighted” by E4M, and “not entirely owned by the municipality of Calvin,” explained Mayor Richard Gould during the last council meeting.
As such “this could inhibit future use” of the by-laws, for example, if council wanted to change the wording of those laws or use sections of that by-law in another law doing so could infringe on that copyright. Not wanting to possibly infringe on copyright, council deemed it prudent to remove those by-laws crafted by E4M and start with a fresh slate.
Council repealed by-law 2022-051 regarding the Fire Department as “certain paragraphs needed to be amended,” council explained. Bylaw 2022-065 was appealed as well. This law outlined the workplace violence and harassment policy for the municipality. By-law 2022-073, which outlined the contract between the municipality and E4M for integrity commissioner services, was also repealed.
Mayor Gould made clear that there are no hard feelings toward E4M, it was just time “to move on” from using its services, a move inspired by Calvin residents, who “wanted to take a different course” separate from E4M.
The people spoke of wanting more autonomy for Calvin, and mayor and council listened. “Going forward,” the mayor said, “the municipality will not accept any by-laws that are copyright, and all by-laws must be the property of the township.”
And so it shall be, as the council voted to pass that motion. From here on out, Calvin will own its own by-laws, and will be drafted from within to reflect the community’s visions. Each municipality has different needs requiring different rules and regulations, the mayor emphasized, “and our direction has always been, we want to be responsive to our local residents and to our local taxpayers.”
“And that’s why we’ve decided to move in this direction.”
