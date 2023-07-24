After more than two years of planning and organizing, the Hilda Centennial Anniversary Celebration will start with an 11 a.m. parade on Saturday with HALO (if available) kicking things off with a fly-over.
Registration closed on July 5 and there was an overwhelming response. Check-in will be on Friday evening and Saturday morning. A slideshow will be shown during registration featuring past events in the community.
Following the parade there will be kids activities for the afternoon and food trucks will be on site.
Lots will be happening in the hall, including quilt, leatherwork, mud bog and Germans from Russia displays.
At 1 p.m. Jordan C. Mallon, PhD., will be giving a paleontologist presentation. He has been doing fossil work in the Hilda area and is available to identify fossils participants have.
Class photos will take place at 2 p.m. in the hall. From 3-5 p.m. there will be music jam sessions followed by a catered supper. A street dance and beer gardens begin at 7 p.m.
On Sunday there is a 10 a.m. church service and a pancake brunch at 11 a.m.
Organizers have been putting together an updated Hilda history book, which unfortunately won’t be complete for the centennial, but they are taking orders from those interested.
For more information, visit the Hilda Centennial Facebook page.