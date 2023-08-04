Hot, humid weather in this part of the country often means thunderstorms, and those sometimes spawn tornadoes.
We’re now in peak tornado season, and have been hearing the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) mentioned by the media with increasing frequency.
Dr. David Sills is executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project. He worked for more than 20 years as a severe weather scientist with Environment Canada, conducting research on Canadian tornadoes, severe weather nowcasting and mesoscale meteorology. He is an adjunct professor with both Western’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and University of Manitoba’s Department of Environment and Geography.
During an interview on Friday, July 28, Sills said the NTP was established in 2017, with the support of social impact fund ImpactWX. The project now has approximately 16 people directly involved, as faculty, staff or grad students, with another 10 or so as interns.
While some of these people are based at the University of Manitoba, York University and in Alberta, the project is Western Engineering led, said Sills in an email. “Western (in London, Ont.) has the world’s premier wind engineering program and has been working on tornado and hurricane damage surveys, as well as recommendations for improved buildings codes related to that damage, for years. With NTP, Western brings together wind engineers, severe weather meteorologists and now social scientists to cover all aspects of the impacts of tornadoes and other severe weather.”
The project’s headquarters are in the Amit Chakma engineering building on campus.
Said Sills, “The initial focus was on trying to find tornadoes in forests that we knew had been mostly missing from tornado counts in the decades before. That was very successful, so eventually (we) moved to covering the entire country in 2019, and aim to document every tornado that occurs across Canada.”
He explained, “That’s really hard to do with the weakest (EF0) tornadoes (winds of 105-137 km/h) because they tend not to cause a lot of damage and are usually brief and hard to catch on video, etc. But we’re fairly confident we’re documenting the vast majority of EF1-EF5 tornadoes in Canada. Our capability to do this work just increases every year.”
Sills went on to say, “Without knowledge of these missing tornadoes (and one study had pegged the number of missing tornadoes as about 60 per cent of all tornadoes in Canada), we don’t have a true sense of the tornado climatology and risk in Canada. And that is necessary for a number of stakeholders – industry, municipalities, ECCC (Environment and Climate Change Canada) as the issuer of tornado warnings, and those studying climate change.”
Climate change is leading to questions about whether tornadoes are increasing or not. Sills said the NTP is “building high quality data sets so we can say with authority whether tornadoes are increasing or not.” Research not only involves current information, but “there is also an effort to build back in time and enhance our historical data sets as well.”
Sills stressed that “long-term, high-quality data sets are needed to be able to assess trends.” He noted, “One statistically significant trend we’ve been able to identify and get published is that EF2+ tornadoes in southern Ontario are occurring later in the year now that they used to. We used to get the big tornadoes in spring and early summer, now is more often mid- to late-summer and even into early fall. That is likely the first of many trends we’ll be able to pull out of our data sets.”
Sills went on to state in an email, “Some observational and modelling studies in the U.S. have suggested they are undergoing a decrease in tornadoes in the west and an increase in the east, likely due to climate change. And since 2017, that is certainly something we have noticed – much more activity than anticipated in Ontario and Quebec, and less on the Prairies.
However, much of the reason the NTP is getting busier is it’s becoming better known. More people are contacting the project with reports of tornadoes and damage. Sills admitted that “it can get overwhelming for a small team during very busy periods, especially when damaging storms occur at the same time in different parts of the country. So that’s the big challenge!”
Sills concluded by stating, “We are always looking for new opportunities to improve knowledge and awareness of tornadoes and other severe weather, and have an impact on things like warning effectiveness and building resiliency. And we are starting to see some results in those areas. So it seems like exciting times ahead for the project.”
Note: The tornado that hit Goderich on Aug. 31, 2011 was an EF3. That storm killed one person and injured 37. It is estimated that 100 houses, 25 buildings and thousands of 150-year-old maple trees were damaged or destroyed.
For information about what to do to protect yourself in case of a tornado, check the Government of Canada “Get Prepared” website.