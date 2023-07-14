KINCARDINE – Kincardine council met the evening of July 5, hours after the announcement that the province is beginning the planning and consultation process for what the council is already referring to as “Bruce C.”
Kincardine Mayor Kenneth Craig raised a number of points, saying pre-development work will take five to seven to 10 years before there’s a shovel in the ground. However, “the consultations will start soon,” he said.
He drew council’s attention to a county meeting in September on municipalities inventorying land that would be suitable for housing. “The importance of that has just skyrocketed,” Craig said.
He noted that when construction does begin, there’ll be an additional 3,000 employees in the area. He spoke of the need to find a middle ground between remaining a beachfront community, and undergoing quick, unplanned growth. “Progressive, fruitful development – this is the direction we want development to go,” he said.
Coun. Bill Stewart raised the matter of the water agreement the municipality and Bruce Power are working on. The agreement would see Kincardine supply drinking water; Bruce Power would continue with its own supply of water for use in the production of nuclear energy.
Stewart said the announcement raises the question of how much water the municipality will be asked to supply, and whether it will be possible without adding major infrastructure. “Part of the discussion will have to be with this in mind,” he said.
Coun. Mike Hinchberger said the announcement was “a pleasant surprise – 4,800 megawatts – that’s Bruce C and then some!”
Coun. Doug Kennedy was openly pleased with the news. “We deserve this,” he said. He referred to the area’s acceptance of and support for nuclear power. “People around here get it!”