BRUCE COUNTY – Emily McIntosh’s presentation to Bruce County council on June 1 on Bill 5, had a last-minute change. Bill 5 was voted down in the legislature the previous day. “This is Plan B,” she said.
Bill 5 was introduced by the Ontario Liberals as a private member’s bill and voted down by the Conservative government May 31.
The bill was an attempt to give municipalities the power to remove people from council who violate the code of conduct. It was known as the Stopping Harassment and Abuse by Local Leaders Act.
Bill 5, if passed, would have allowed municipalities to direct the Integrity Commissioner to apply to the court to vacate a member’s seat if that person failed to comply with workplace violence and/or harassment policies.
As stated in the presentation, the most severe penalty that can currently be imposed on a municipal councillor in such a situation is a 90-day pay suspension. There is no process to remove councillors from office.
Plan B involves asking Ontario municipalities to introduce their own legislation to amend the Municipal Act 2001 and the City of Toronto Act 2006 – legislation that’s in line with the call from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) in March.
The AMO recommendations went further than allowing municipalities to apply to the court to remove a sitting member if recommended by the Integrity Commissioner; they would “prohibit a member so removed from sitting for election in the term of removal and the subsequent term of office.”
McIntosh asked Bruce County council to pass a resolution endorsing AMO’s recommendations and write a letter of support for those measures to the province.
“Municipal councillors need to be held to the same standard as everyone else, she said. “Currently there is no legislation for accountability. … Councillors guilty of … harassment can pursue re-election carte blanche. Something is wrong with this picture.”
McIntosh noted over 155 municipalities have already endorsed AMO’s recommendations. “Every voice matters,” she said.
County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, said, “This is a piece of legislation we should support,” and asked that the county move forward with the requested resolution.
Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, said he’d also be speaking with the two local MPPs – Lisa Thompson (Huron-Bruce) and Rick Byers (Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound) – on the matter.