The Municipality of Charlton and Dack and the Township of Chamberlain, which share services, are still on the lookout for two new staff members to fill vacant administrative positions.
They have been without a chief administrative officer and one deputy clerk-treasurer since June.
One staff member has been managing the office alone, with the occasional assistance of a former chief administrative officer.
Charlton-Dack Reeve Sandra Parkin said in a telephone interview that the municipalities are "really optimistic" that they can get the positions filled, but she expects that it will take at least the month of September to finalize the process.
Charlton-Dack deputy clerk-treasurer Gisele Belanger has been manning the administrative office alone throughout the summer.
Parkin said the two municipalities have had the help of former chief administrative officer Dan Thibeault "where he can." Thibeault now holds the position of chief administrative officer for Armstrong Township.
In a telephone interview Thibeault said he "did run it past Armstrong council" about taking on the additional job of assisting the municipalities where he was formerly employed, and did the extra work on his own time. The help he provided included the preparation of the 2023 budgets for both municipalities.
Parkin said the two municipalities do need a new chief administrative officer.
"We're bound by our current policies right now. For us to change those policies we need a CAO who could guide us through it."
She said a committee must be set up to hire a new deputy clerk-treasurer, but the hiring of a new chief administrative officer must be done separately because it impacts both municipalities.
The next meeting of Chamberlain Township will take place on Tuesday, September 5, at 7 p.m., and the next Charlton-Dack meeting is Wednesday, September 6, at 6 p.m.