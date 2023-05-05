GREY-BRUCE – The opioid crisis continues to take precedence over COVID-19 in terms of importance at the Grey-Bruce Board of Health.
During the board’s April 28 meeting, reports were presented on both – they are standing items on the agenda, although Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce medical officer of health (MOH), said, “It would be my approach to remove (COVID) as a standing item.”
He noted his report this month is similar to the one last month – and equally positive. The data, including the outbreak list (where COVID accounts for only two out of six or seven), suggest that circulation of the virus in Grey-Bruce is “manageable.”
Board member Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, asked about masking, noting South Bruce-Grey Health Centre had “relaxed” some of its masking requirements.
Arra responded by saying the health unit has indeed relaxed its masking requirements. One reason is “our building is administrative,” and staff have the knowledge and ability to ensure a safe workplace.
“There is no issue with transmission,” he said.
The MOH noted the health unit has had the “least intrusive approach” throughout COVID, issuing only two orders – one on masking until the province issued its own order, and the other regarding people who felt isolated by the pandemic.
Regarding the opioid crisis, Dr. Rim Zayed, public health physician specialist, gave an update that also provided room for optimism.
She told board members the Grey-Bruce Overdose Early Warning System reported 18 overdoses between March 27 and April 3 – 13 males and five females, ages 19 to 68, with the average age being 38.
“This cluster is considered alarming,” she said.
Zayed said other health units were contacted and they, too, “have seen a similar cluster.” That includes health units in Toronto and larger centres.
The action taken was to contact EMS, police and supportive outreach services, as well as the province. Zayed commented that the cause was not a more potent drug. It may have been people using more drugs, or adding benzodiazepines to other drugs they’re using. (See note at end of story.) That may increase dependence and overdoses, said Zayed.
The response by public health has been enhanced surveillance and harm prevention, which includes naloxone distribution.
Zayed noted that “people do not know what they are taking.”
Reaching out to drug users is effective in that they can be supported in a number of ways even if they are not yet ready to stop taking drugs.
Zayed said that compared to the rest of the province, the numbers indicate Grey-Bruce is doing a good job, with a downward trend showing in certain key areas. One is the ratio of EMS calls compared to emergency department visits. In 2021, there were 140 EMS calls and 131 ER visits; in 2022 it was 123 and 101. Four months into 2023, there have been 43 EMS calls and 11 emergency department visits.
“Outreach is having an impact in the community,” she said. Public health interventions involve “increased surveillance, naloxone, post-event connection to supportive outreach services and enhanced education, and drug checking services.”
Arra echoed Zayed in saying the numbers of overdoses, and suspected and confirmed deaths from overdoses, are decreasing.
“Are we seeing more overdoses?” he said. “The answer is, no.”
He explained the increase in EMS calls is a positive indicator that the stigma against overdoses is being reduced.
“People feel comfortable calling the ambulance,” he said.
Arra went on to say, “Any preventable death is a tragedy… one is too much. Our interventions are on the right track.”
He thanked Zayed and the team she is leading.
“I cannot thank her enough,” he said.
Note: Health Canada states benzodiazepines are prescription drugs that include diazepam (Valium), alprazolam (Xanax) and lorazepam (Ativan). Mixing them with other depressants, such as alcohol and/or opioids, increases the risk of an overdose because they all have sedative properties and depress respiration. A person who overdoses on a combination of benzodiazepines and opioids may remain unconscious for up to several hours, even after receiving naloxone. Although naloxone will not counteract the effect of benzodiazepines, it is effective against opioid overdoses and can help restore breathing.