The Medicine Hat Community View Lions Club will be holding its final barbecue of the summer at Rattlesnake Lake on Sept. 3 from noon to 6 p.m.
The club holds these events throughout the summer to raise funds, which are donated back to the community.
The barbecue will be held at the Lakeview Site in Golden Sheaf Park, near the dock and playground by the lake. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, poutine, soft drinks and bottled water will be available for purchase. Square payment system will be available so patrons can use debit or credit cards.
“Our club members have enjoyed hosting fundraising barbecues at Golden Sheaf Park again this summer,” stated Nancy Crowley. “The turnout has been excellent and we very much appreciate the warm welcome and support we have received from the park patrons and staff. Sunday Sept 3 will be our final barbecue of the season and we are already looking forward to returning next year.”