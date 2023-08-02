After a 134-day strike, the Iqaluit Housing Authority and its 13 unionized employees have reached a tentative agreement.
The agreement was reached early Monday evening, according to a news release from the Nunavut Employees Union, which represents the workers.
“Details of the tentative agreement are not available at the moment and NEU president Jason Rochon will not be available for public or media comments until the ratification vote has taken place,” the NEU said.
Wages had been the main issue in the labour dispute, with the union calling for increases that reflected the rising cost of living in Iqaluit and took into consideration the period of high inflation Canada experienced a year ago.
A ratification vote, where union members will vote on the agreement, is scheduled to take place Tuesday.
When contacted by phone Monday evening, NEU spokesperson James Kaylor said he doesn’t know the details yet, but to expect them after the vote.
He also noted that Rochon had gone home after a long day of negotiating.
The unionized employees of the Iqaluit Housing Authority have been on strike since March 17. It began after talks aimed at negotiating a new contract broke down. The previous contract between the housing authority and its unionized workers expired in June 2020.
The tentative agreement was announced three days after Lorne Kusugak, the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp., announced that the entire Iqaluit Housing Authority board had been replaced with new members.
The purpose of the shakeup, Kusugak said, was to help put an end to the labour dispute.