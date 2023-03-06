John Beddows has won a fun and innocent bet with the mayor of Arnprior, while throwing his support behind the waterfront community’s local hockey team.
The bet was in regard to the Gananoque Islanders' first round series versus Arnprior in the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League playoffs, which the Islanders won this past Friday night thanks to a 7-1 win, pushing them forward into the next round.
“The loser has to wear the winning team’s jersey,” Beddows said. “Lisa McGee (Arnprior mayor) is a great sport. I’m looking forward to providing her with a jersey to wear at a council meeting.”
With the sweep of Arnprior complete, the Islanders will now compete against the Tweed Oil Kings.
“I’m going to make the same bet with the next council,” Beddows laughed.
