NORTH PERTH – Clerk and Legislative Services Supervisor, Lindsay Cline, presented a report to North Perth council on Jan. 16, detailing the post-election report surrounding the 2022 municipal and school board election, which was held on Monday, Oct. 24.
The purpose of her report was to provide council with an overview of the administration and delivery of the 2022 election, and to provide considerations for possible future improvements. The report was broken down into nine sections.
Firstly, voting methods were discussed in the report. A community engagement survey regarding alternative voting methods ranked internet and online voting as the preferred method of voting, from the 22 respondents, followed by traditional paper ballots.
Telephone voting was ranked third and mail-in voting was ranked last.
“While the use of in-person voting is traditionally viewed as the most appropriate method from an electoral security perspective, feedback has been received regarding barriers that exist with only offering this type of voting method,” stated Cline.
These barriers include voters being absent during the voting period, as well as voters who cannot get to a voting location due to accessibility reasons. Staff will continue to investigate alternative voting methods in advance of the 2026 election and plans to engage the community more on this matter.
Next, nominations were outlined in the report. Twenty-two nominations were filed for offices within council and the AMDSB. One candidate withdrew their nomination, while two re-filed for a different office. The voter’s list was also discussed in detail in the report.
“An accurate voters’ list is essential to the integrity and legitimacy of the election,” stated Cline.
Historically, the municipal voters’ list was the responsibility of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) as well as the clerk. MPAC is responsible for the initial enumeration and collection of voter information, which is from MPAC’s database of homeowners and tenants. This is then sent to the clerk, who corrects errors, such as duplicate electors. Once the corrections are made, the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) becomes available to the candidates. The preparation of the preliminary voters’ list in municipal elections has now switched from MPAC to Elections Ontario, beginning in 2024, following the enactment of Bill 204.
“It is anticipated that this amendment will significantly improve the quality and accuracy of the voters’ list for future municipal elections,” explains Cline.
Further, recruitment and training was a topic in the report.
“Having enough trained election staff to manage voting locations is key to a successful election,” says Cline.
A total of 32 positions were filled to work at the voting locations on both the advanced voting days and election day. Sixteen of those were filled with municipal workers, with the remaining being hired externally. Election day begins at 9 a.m. and ends over 12 hours later, as clean up is required following the closing of the polls. Staff are comfortable following election procedures and ensure a high level of customer service is provided to voters. There were three training sessions held, as well as an additional session for workers operating the voting machines.
Engagement and communications was another point. The Municipal Elections Act requires the clerk to provide voters and candidates with information to enable them to exercise their rights. A wide array of communication tools were used to inform voters, such as newspapers, radio and social media. One of the most important tools was the voter notification card, which was sent to every voter on the voters’ list in September 2022. These are the largest expenses in the election budget, costing $16,824.07 for production and postage. Further, there were two candidate information sessions held prior to the election. The first session was held on April 6, with speakers from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. The second was on April 16, and was led by Fred Dean, a municipal lawyer. As well, an all-candidates meeting was hosted by the Listowel Agricultural Society on Oct. 6.
Under the Municipal Election Act, the clerk is required to establish voting locations convenient and accessible to all voters and candidates. Advanced voting was held on two days, Oct. 12 and Oct. 15, where a total of 551 ballots were cast. On election day, there were three locations across the municipality, one location per ward, as well as one long-term care facility. There were a total of 2,549 ballots cast on election day, Oct. 24.
In North Perth, total voter turnout was 3,100, which is only 29 per cent of the municipality.
The next municipal election will be held in October 2026.
“Staff will focus on balancing considerations around modernizations that make it easy for voters to cast a ballot and balancing community expectations and principles of the Municipal Elections Act,” expressed Cline.
Additionally, there will be initiatives considered leading up to the next election which include a ward boundary review as well as alternative voting methods.
The total budget of the municipal and school board election for 2022 was $49,100.00. The actual cost will be available through the budgeting process in 2023.