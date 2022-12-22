No story to emanate from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in 2022 was bigger or more significant than the partial settlement of a decades long land-claim between the Mohawks and the federal government.
On Oct. 3, flanked by federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, council members past and present as well as many public servants involved in the partial agreement, Tyendinaga Mohawk Chief R. Donald Maracle announced the return of 299.43 acres of the Culbertson Tract to the reserve east of Belleville, nearly 200 years after the Mohawk chief said it was illegally taken.
The settlement, the subject of on-again, off-again negotiations between the government and MBQ for nearly 30 years, also saw the Mohawks receive compensation for loss of use of more than $30 million from the federal government and $315,000 from Ontario related to the province’s failure to consult the MBQ on a quarry on the disputed tract of land.
“Today we are here to celebrate a milestone accomplishment,” Chief Maracle said at a news conference to announce the settlement. “In 1837, the Culbertson Tract was taken (from our people) and for the last nearly 30 years, we’ve been working on this claim.”
“I want to acknowledge in your language that Canada failed to protect your community and your right to this land and reaffirm our commitment to addressing this,” Miller said following an address he delivered speaking Mohawk. “This respects and acknowledges Canada’s step forward and working with you to continue to work on the matters that remain among us as Chief Maracle said, a culture of respect. You shouldn’t have to negotiate or fight to have this land back. I hope that this will be a small part, a symbol of what we can do to move this relationship forward with the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.”
*
Addressing safe drinking water and boil water advisories was also a priority for MBQ council again in 2002. The decades long plight to provide safe water to residents on the reserve continued as the third phase to run piping to bring safe water to residents broke ground in early October.
Phase 3 broke ground on Oct. 3 at the corner of Beach Road and Young Street in Shannonville. The work, being done by Gordon Barr Ltd., encompasses 21 kilometres of watermain and service to 320 residences.
Work will continue throughout the winter, according to Chief Maracle.
“Once the water main project is completed, we will have installed 57.8 kilometres of water main from all the water projects that went on since 1987,” Chief Maracle said.
*
The education sector filled two key positions in 2022 with Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory residents.
In the summer, it was announced by Loyalist College in Belleville that Jennifer Maracle was recruited as the new director of Indigenous Services at the post-secondary institution.
Jennifer Maracle spent almost two decades at Quinte Mohawk School, where she worked as an educator before serving as the school’s special education co-ordinator. She left the school for Loyalist with many fond memories.
“It’s pretty powerful when you can work at a school in your own community,” she said, during an interview at her new school. “I was teaching family members – and when I say family members, I mean community members.”
Jennifer Maracle was steadfast and deliberate when asked about her role at Loyalist.
“My job here is to make sure that everyone who’s in my vessel, which is everyone who comes through those doors, they are my priority right now,” she said. “I’m going to make sure that they have everything they need to succeed in life to the best of their ability. That means academic support, that means emotional support, spiritual support (and) physical support. We’re their home away from home to help them get through.”
Meanwhile, the municipal election saw the election of a new set of trustees for the Limestone District School Board, only this time it grew by one as Kelly Maracle joined the board of trustees as a representative of the MBQ.
After graduating from the Indigenous Teacher Education Program at Queen’s University in 2003, Maracle began teaching grade school at Quinte Mohawk School before moving overseas to teach special education in Ireland. It wasn’t long before she returned home to her roots where she helped start the Aboriginal Secondary School Program at the Katarokwi Native Friendship Centre. She’s since returned to her alma mater, Queen’s, where she’s a professor in the Indigenous Studies program. Last month, her appointment as a trustee left her with a big smile on her face.
“I thought it was a really good way to stay connected with Limestone and with education and with Indigenous students and families, but also representing my home community, which is Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte,” Maracle said of the position and opportunity. “It’s a really good way to make sure that I can still be connected to community and education and working with Indigenous students and families, but also representing my home community, which is a pretty big deal because this position wasn’t there before. “
Kelly Maracle thanked the board and the MBQ.
“First I want to acknowledge that it’s not just the school board, but it’s the school board and the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and their relationship together moving forward and something that has a lot of strength if those two entities are working together,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for students, there’s a lot of growth and vision that can come from a partnership of the two. And I also think there’s a lot that the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte can support and and help teach Limestone about Indigenizing spaces and places and approaches to education.”
*
It was a big year for volunteer firefighters with Mohawk Fire & Rescue as the force moved into its new home on Meadow Drive in May.
For decades, the department, which boasts 26 volunteers and Chief Scott Maracle, was located beside the Tyendinaga Community Centre on York Road, where two form garages were transformed into the longtime home for Mohawk Fire & Rescue.
Some six months into adjusting to their new home, Maracle admitted it was a very long time coming for the department.
“I started to work for the fire department as a fire prevention (officer) in 1991,” he said. “And it was probably ’92 or ’93 when (the band) started talking about a new building for the fire department. So it took from 1990-something to 2022 to get something.”
Three decades and some $4 million later and the Mohawk department has a new, state-of-the-art fire station, which was designed to allow it to be expanded in the future should the need arise.
“Night and day,” Maracle said with a chuckle when asked about the differences. “It’s just unbelievable. We still don’t know what to do with all of our stuff.”
*
On Feb. 24, a massive fire in the airport hangar at First Nations Technical Institute destroyed the building and its contents, which included 13 planes, five of which were new.
Seventeen minutes was all it took for decades of hopes and dreams and history at FNTI to disappear in a huge inferno that its president, Suzanne Brant, likened to a horror show.
I was just in shock,” Brant recalled in an interview at FNTI, where efforts continue to rebuild following the destruction of the nearly 80-year-old airport hangar at the school in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
The entire area where the fire took place had to be cleaned up, including the removal of soils that were contaminated in the blaze.
A temporary 7,000-sq-foot shelter was erected to house the aircraft until the new hangar is completed, which officials hope is sometime in 2023.
*
Indigenous graphic artist and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident Kory Parkin had his redesigned NHL logos debuted by national sports broadcaster TSN on the opening night of the NHL season in October.
Parkin reimagined the logos of Canada’s seven NHL teams, adding an Indigenous look to each, which were shared out via social media by TSN.
“I had one of the producers from TSN reach out and (say they) loved my art and wanted to work on something so we kept going back and forth on some ideas,” Parkin said. “We thought with the NHL season coming up, we would go with the Canadian teams. I put my own little twist on it. It just came down to making something unique and they shared it and it got such a great response.”
Parkin has also done work with the Canadian Football League, as well as with Toronto Blue Jays ace pitcher Alek Manoah.
Parkin also revealed that a plan to unveil an alternate Leafs jersey for a pre-season game versus Ottawa in Belleville were stalled due to manufacturing issues, but work with the club may happen down the road.
*
For a long time the oldest living member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte to have served in the Second World War, Austin Fuller passed away on Dec. 20 at the age of 101.
Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller paid tribute to Fuller in a tweet on Tuesday evening, which read “Canada is mourning the passing of Austin Elmer Fuller at 101, the last WWII Veteran of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte. Mr. Fuller served with the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment. My deepest condolences to his family and all who knew him.”
Fuller was for a long time the last surviving member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte to have served with the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment during the Second World War. He was also one of only three surviving Hasty P veterans of the regiment.
^
Deseronto’s Kenny Leighton locked himself down for five months as he painstakingly painted images of Canada’s residential schools, where countless Indigenous Canadians faced pain and suffering and indignities as students.
The result was Leighton’s Truth & Reconciliation Project exhibition, which was debuted at Native Renaissance Art Gallery on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation.
The exhibition, which ran through the end of October, featured 139 powerful and pause-worthy paintings, some paying tribute to and others simply a cold reminder of the thousands of Indigenous Canadians who attended Canada’s residential schools, where countless were met with abuse, humiliation, assimilation … even death.
“When Kenny approached me about doing this project, I think he was actually a little bit nervous,” gallery owner Katsi Maracle Doreen, who goes by Gudgie said, adding that he hadn’t had a lot of interactions with her to that point. Leighton’s proposal that day was that he wanted to paint 139 pieces, one for each of Canada’s residential schools, all related to the schools. The paintings would be re-creations of actual historical photographs taken from Canada’s public archives.
Leighton, who is not Indigenous, said he has felt a calling to be a voice for Indigenous Canadians since the Oka Crisis in 1990. Since Oka, Leighton has lived and travelled in many places across Canada, spending time on numerous Reserves, learning Indigenous history and listening to countless stories of injustice, abuse and worse. Last year, following the discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential school sites across Canada, Leighton knew he needed to do do something. Through his work, he was going to draw attention to the atrocities that took place at the now closed schools.
*
Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident Andrew Brant, along with is wife Renee, and friend Nick LaMarsh brought to life the Kenhte:ke Kanyen'keha:ka Food Sovereignty Project, a community garden located along York Road in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory that offers fresh garden fares for anyone who needs them.
The project seeks to provide the territory with fresh produce year round, as well as revitalize the soil to improve quality of life for generations to come, Brant said.
“In Tyendinaga, we are about half an hour away from any fresh produce,” Brant said beside his burgeoning garden on a sunny afternoon as traffic whirred by. Price and accessibility to fresh food isn’t an issue exclusive to the territory, but it is one Brant and company hope to stamp out. “When it comes to our elders, they can’t necessarily go and get (fresh food off-reserve). There are people here who can’t or don’t leave their homes. So there’s a need for it,” Brant said.
Lush Cosmetics’ Charity Pot grant program gave the project the boost it needed to take it from seed to seedling in the form of a $17,000 grant to purchase a greenhouse and clear the land needed to get the initiative into the growing stage.
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.