The Municipality of Callander is making improvements to the Bill Barber Rink, having recently awarded the contract to Vanasse Building Group during its May 9 council meeting. The contract is for $545,485.10 plus GST. This was the lowest of eight bids received from the tender sent out on March 29.
“We’re very happy to see it moving forward,” Mayor Robb Noon said.
The rink boards will be replaced, the asphalt surface will be removed, and a new structurally reinforced concrete slab will be installed. Pipes will also be run through the slab if the town chooses to add refrigeration to the concrete to extend the ice season. Currently, there are no plans to do so, but the pipes will be there if the town wants to upgrade.
Council started saving for this project in 2020 and approved the project in 2022. The municipality also received $372,510 from the provincial government.
See: Bill Barber Complex receives funding for upgrades
The town consulted with residents about options for rink upgrades, and this option of tearing out the asphalt in favour of a concrete slab was the most popular. The concrete will also “provide a level surface that could be utilized all year round for activities,” the municipality explained. The current asphalt has a slight concave design.
Work is set to begin in early summer, with a completion date set for October 1, 2023, in plenty of time for a new season on the ice.
