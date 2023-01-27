HOWICK TOWNSHIP – There’s a new chief in town.
At the Township of Howick council meeting on Oct. 18, 2022, Reeve Doug Harding presented Josh Kestner with the Fire Chief epaulets. Having been in the new gig for three months now, the Wingham Advance Times sat down with Chief Kestner to see how he is faring in the job.
Wingham Advance Times: Thanks so much for meeting with me today, Josh. So, tell me more about how you got working in Howick as fire chief.
Josh Kestner: So, I started in the fire service in 2014 in Mount Forest. I was there until I moved to Howick four years ago. I’ve been with Howick now for four years and before this obviously in a firefighter role. When our last chief retired, council decided they wanted to keep this position in house to make sure we are getting the best representation that we can as opposed to sharing administrative service with another fire department. Howick went independent from the Wingham Area Fire Board in 2009. And at the time, they were looking to close the station, but the firefighters here really fought and council did a lot of work to make sure that Howick was still covered with fire service. We’ve been independent since then and would like to keep it that way. That is how this position came about and the opportunity to apply in-house, and that’s why I’m here.
This is only a part-time position. I find myself here usually two full days a week and then in and out the other days. Howick is not a big fire department – we’re only one station and we’ve got about 20 on staff, and we only cover the township of Howick, so it doesn’t require 40 hours a week but it is busy.
WAT: Do you like being busy?
JK: Yeah, I don’t like sitting around. I couldn’t do a job where you just sit and watch the clock. Even something like this where I work alone for the most part, I find that there’s not enough hours in the day. All of a sudden, it’s six o’clock or I’m finding myself here really late because you just don’t realize and time gets away from you. But when you like doing what you do, it’s easy for that to happen.
WAT: Did you always want to work in this field?
JK: No, back when I was in high school, I thought I was going to get into the military. I was in a little bit better shape then, and so I thought I was going to get into aerospace engineering. That’s what I wanted to do. But then I quickly learned that it was maybe a little bit out of reach, so I kind of scaled it back a little bit. I always had an interest in becoming a volunteer firefighter and I had always looked up to our local fire prevention officer, he was a family friend of ours and someone that I obviously had a lot of exposure to, so that was kind of in the back of my mind but not necessarily as a career but an opportunity to help out the community. Once I got into it though, I realized there is a lot to do with fire prevention and enforcement and that was the route I wanted to go.
If I was going to have a career in the fire service, I wanted to get into prevention. Howick has got this unique ability, because we’re a smaller department so we don’t have separate people for those roles – we don’t have a fire prevention officer or a public education officer, it’s the chief who does it all. It’s a good opportunity to learn all those roles at the same time, and not just administration. So, it wasn’t originally my plan, but this, what I’m doing now, is definitely what I wanted to do, once I got into firefighting.
WAT: What do you hope to gain from this position?
JK: I want to improve my skills, as far as enforcement and prevention. There’s a lot to it – the Fire Code is quite a monster of a thing, and it’s always changing too, as different threats come into play, we have to address those as time goes on. You know, prevention and enforcement, they go hand in hand. In the fire service, you’re always learning. I already have a list of six courses I want to take this year. And it’s not just the officers, it’s the firefighters as well. Especially the firefighters, because they are the ones with boots on the ground and really tackling these things head on. So there is always an opportunity to learn.
WAT: What do you bring to this position?
JK: I guess my years of service. I have been in the fire service for eight years, so it’s maybe not a lot of time compared to some chiefs. But Mount Forest was quite a busy station, compared to Howick. There was quite a bit of call volume there. I feel like I brought a good amount of experience to Howick, and just expanded on that while I was here. As far as fire chiefs go, I haven’t been in the fire service for a long time. I recognize that, and I know there is obviously lots of training to do and I’m really looking forward to those challenges.
WAT: What’s the biggest issue your department is facing right now?
JK: Recruitment and retention. In Howick, our population base is a little lower, very big agricultural community, very big Amish community, and there are not a lot of employers in Howick. We don’t have a lot of people who work in the township; they commute to work outside. We have a hard time bringing people on who are willing to join the fire service and also live in Howick and work in Howick. We’ll settle for the living in Howick. The working in Howick part, I would say, is our biggest challenge. I would say daytime coverage is also a challenge. There have been plenty of times where we’ve shown up and there’s only two of us, so that can be a bit daunting. So we’d like to expand that.
The other issue is that the Ontario government has introduced new legislation that governs the certification of volunteer firefighters. So everybody has got to be brought up to the same standard as a full-time firefighter. You have to have your full firefighting certification. We have existing members that have five years to complete that, as this was introduced last year, and new members only have two years from when they are hired to do that. It’s probably 100 plus hours of training. They have to be first aid certified, CPR certified, and have their DZ license. We need everybody to kind of have the same skill set. And that’s just the basics. I mean, you could train for your whole career, but because of these requirements that the government set out, it’s harder to find people who maybe were interested but can’t commit to that amount of time just to get trained. Or we get people through the training and they find it’s not for them. It’s a big financial cost, it’s a big cost for us. So we have to be sure we are sending people to training who are really going to stick around. That’s the biggest challenge, recruitment and retention.
Speaking with other chiefs, it’s a problem we are all facing. Huron County is looking at starting a countywide training program to address that. So all the people that need that certification can pool together as a county, meet on the designated weekends and try to run it all together and share some of that cost. That’s something I’ve got a meeting about next week. So hopefully we can see that started this year.
WAT: What’s one topic you would like the public to have more information/awareness about?
JK: Smoke alarms and CO alarms. That’s number one every time. Especially this year. Ontario reported 133 fire deaths in 2022. That’s almost twice as much as 2019. And it’s the highest in over 20 years. And from the fire marshal’s office they say that a very high percentage of that was related to no working smoke detectors. So obviously that’s a big issue. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed. The messaging has been clear for years, but we still try to push it as much as we can because as you can see through those numbers, it’s a problem… I’d like to see it go back closer to the 2019 numbers in 2023. It’s upsetting. But all we can do is push the message and enforcement.
At the end of the day, the cost of a smoke alarm is a lot less than the cost of a life. It’s disappointing but we’ll work on it at a local level. And having a smoke detector doesn’t mean it’s a working smoke detector. We come across that quite a bit. Yes you have one, but is it working? Has it been maintained? Are you testing it? If people have trouble accessing their smoke detector or they want them checked, I’m glad to go out and do that in Howick to make sure everything is OK. All they have to do is call the fire station. Also, having and practicing a fire escape plan, that’s big as well.
For more information about the Howick Fire Department, visit howick.ca or call 519-335-3202.