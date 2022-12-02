In the Saskatchewan Government’s Throne Speech of October 6, Lt. Gov. Russ Mirasty announced the plans of the current government to centralize online learning for students in the province under a new Treasury Board Crown Corporation by the 2023-24 school year. November 22, STF President Samantha Becotte expressed concern about the idea of a corporation in education. “We don't clearly understand why there's a need for a Crown corporation to be created to deliver this online system." It has been more than six weeks since the announcement was made, and the government has still made no apparent effort to reach out to those involved in education.
The intent of the government is to centralize 33 online programs which are currently operated by public school divisions while exempting those of separate school divisions, the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises and qualified independent schools who may continue to offer online learning by applying to the Ministry of Education to ensure they “follow a provincial quality assurance framework”. (https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2022/october/06/government-of-saskatchewan-centralizing-online-learning-for-the-2023-24-school-year)
The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation has also expressed concern with the very short timeline the government has given to get the new system up and running. “We’re concerned that they’re not going to get it right, because there hasn’t been any plan described to consult with teachers, parents and education partners.” Becotte shared at a news conference on Tuesday, November 22. “This is an extremely complex process, and if the goal is to ensure a consistent, high-quality education for all students accessing online classes, it needs to be done right the first time. At this time, government doesn’t even have a distance learning policy in place outlining where they are going and where they eventually want to be.”
A remote learning program, Flex Ed, which has been delivering K-12 classes to students online for the past 17 years, has also expressed concerns following the announcement. Flex Ed Principal Ann Cook said that the Saskatoon virtual school will not be applying to be part of the government’s centralized online school. Cook explained. “We’d have to move to a centralized platform that they would choose which is a deal breaker for us because we have spent 17 years integrating all of our content.” The Flex Ed program meets current government academic requirements, and the province provides funding to the school to cover the tuition cost of the registered 500 students.
Horizon School Division offers through its Distance Education some but not all of the Division Four curriculum. This offering is to assist students in schools where there may not be enough interest to offer a specific class or not enough teachers available to teach everything. During the pandemic the Division offered a full K-12 online school, but this was discontinued with the ending of the restrictions. A request for comment from Horizon School Division’s Director of Education, Kevin Garinger regarding the centralization has remained unanswered.
One of the many question that still remain unanswered is why this new online school will be under the governance of a Crown Corporation? From the Crown Corporation Act it clearly states that all property, all moneys and all profits of a Crown Corporation or a designated subsidiary Crown corporation, are for all purposes, the property of the Crown, so does this mean that the tuition paid from the Ministry of Education for online students circles right back into government coffers?