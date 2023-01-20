In an RCMP Media Release on Friday, January 13th, news agencies and the general public were made aware of an increased police presence by Wakaw RCMP along with the Prince Albert RCMP in the One Arrow First Nation community.
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Wakaw RCMP responded to the report of a violent assault involving the use of a firearm at a residence in the One Arrow First Nation community.
The preliminary investigation by police determined the incident was targeted and the suspect is believed to be an adult male. Since that initial call, Wakaw RCMP have been conducting patrols in the community and interviewing witnesses. Officers have also been in communication with the leadership at the One Arrow First Nation community to relay steps residents can take to help maintain their safety. The One Arrow Emergency Management Team began spreading the information immediately. A post on their Facebook page read, “Attention One Arrow First Nation an active threat is [occurring] in [the] community. [The] police have been on One Arrow and we are asking everyone to lock their doors and windows and DO NOT stand by windows and DO NOT open doors to anyone.” Notification would be shared once the Active Threat was no longer in place.
Prince Albert RCMP General Investigation Section was called to assist Wakaw RCMP resulting in an increased presence in the community for an undetermined amount of time as officers continue to work to locate the adult male. People were asked to avoid the areas where police were present and follow any police direction provided. Further investigation by police on Friday determined that the adult male was not in possession of a firearm as was initially reported, but was still considered to be dangerous. Police cannot confirm whether the suspect is armed with any other weapons and the Wakaw RCMP continued to encourage residents of the community to be cautious. The One Arrow Emergency Management Team has continued to remind residents that they must continue to shelter in place and exercise caution at this time.
The One Arrow First Nation and the EMT/Fire Department held an Active Threat community training event on October 24th. The Emergency Management Team was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic but has proved to be a successful way to communicate with the community. Wakaw RCMP are thankful to residents in the community for following public safety directions and for providing information to police to assist with the ongoing investigation.
A call to the Saskatchewan RCMP Media Relations on Monday, January 16, confirmed that there was no new information to be shared at this time, which indicates that the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information should contact the RCMP.
Update Thursday, January 19, 2023:
The One Arrow Emergency Management Team advised the First Nation community that they had been notified "everything is all clear for One Arrow First Nation". No news release has come from Saskatchewan RCMP Media Relations indicating the suspect has been arrested, therefore this would indicate they no longer believe him to be on the First Nation.