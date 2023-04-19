Three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, business is steadily returning to normal at Pincher Creek’s Community Hall.
Revenue from hall rentals more than doubled in the year ending Jan. 31, 2023, rising from $12,000 in the previous year to just under $25,000, according to financial statements presented Monday at the hall society’s annual general meeting.
“We lost lots of rentals during the pandemic and, of course, we still had to pay our bills,” board chairman Mike Killoran said.
The hall, which has a seating capacity of around 700 people, is a popular venue for large events, including weddings and funerals, high school graduations and reunions, community fundraisers and elections. The hall has hosted the town’s Remembrance Day services for around 20 years, and remains a designated emergency shelter for the surrounding area.
The society has maintained the building thanks in part to regular financial contributions by the town and neighbouring MD, plus a sizable Government of Alberta grant in 2021-22. But the hall has remained a going concern largely thanks to the society’s volunteer board.
Membership is open to all residents, but Killoran joked that executive positions are for life.
If that’s true, it’s not because directors have clung to their roles.
No one outside the board attended the AGM, which was advertised on social media and in print, and all directors let their names stand for another year.
Killoran, for example, has been on the executive since 1997.
There are two things that keep directors coming back, he said: “Pride in our community, and pride in our hall!”
With the executive firmly in place, the board voted to hold rental fees at last year’s rates.
Directors said the hall would very likely remain the venue of choice for large-scale functions if the town were to build an events centre along with a new curling rink and rock bouldering gym next to the Community Recreation Centre at 942 Hyde St.
“We’re the only indoor spot in town that can host over 200 people at a time,” Killoran said.
For booking information, visit the Community Hall Society’s web page or call the society at 403-627-3264.