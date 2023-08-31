The decision to restore a Joliette hospital employee to her job has shows once more that Indigenous lives are not worth saving and that there is something fundamentally wrong with the health-care system in Quebec, said a Kahnawake community member who heads up the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Heath and Social Services Commission.
“It's obvious that the policies and laws of the current health care system must be decolonized to enshrine genuine principles of cultural safety co-developed with First Nations. The injustices experienced by Joyce Echaquan or any other First Nations person are unacceptable and deserve to be addressed with all necessary means to put an end to it," said Derek Montour.
A recent decision by the provincial Tribunal de grief d’arbitrage to restore Myriam Leblanc to her job at the Joliette hospital where Joyce Echaquan spent her last hours after the women was initially fired for ‘disrespectful and prejudicial comments’ toward the mother of seven as she lay dying on a gurney.
The tribunal found that despite Leblanc’s inappropriate comments, she wasn’t solely responsible for the mistreatment Echaquan suffered as she lay dying in the hospital. Echaquan livestreamed her final moments on Facebook Live and showed the world how she had been a victim of racial slurs and other mistreatment as she sought care for abdominal pains. She died later that night at the age of 37.
Instead of upholding the woman’s firing, provincial arbitrator Serge Brault decided on a six-month suspension for Leblanc.
The Atikamekw Council of Manawan agreed that racism is alive and well.
"The Labour Court's decision once again reflects the very essence of systemic racism and, above all, the lack of knowledge of Indigenous realities on the part of the institutions that administer justice,” said Manawan Atikamekw Council Chief Sipi Flamand. “We could even say that Quebec hasn't moved forward since September 28, 2020."
The Joyce’s Principle Office weighed in as well, saying it’s clear that acts of racism are still acceptable in the Quebec civil service.
“The decision of the Tribunal arbitrage de grief unfortunately demonstrates that acts of racism and remains tolerated in the Quebec public service,” said Joyce’s Principle Office executive director Jennifer Petiquay-Dufresne. “And that the right to health of Indigenous peoples can continue to be trampled underfoot. Requiring this employee to undergo training on Indigenous realities and those suffering from withdrawals is not enough to address the flagrant lack of judgment in Ms. Echaquan's moment of care. There has been no progress in dealing with situations of discrimination in the Quebec healthcare system, and I am saddened for the Indigenous peoples who have lived through a similar situation and who are now hearing the message that it is possible to make such comments about them, and to do so with impunity."