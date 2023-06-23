Land expropriation may be part of a major Grey County road project near Craigleith.
At its meeting on June 22, county council passed a resolution directing staff to continue to negotiate the purchase of property required for a roundabout at the intersection of county road 19 and Crosswinds Boulevard.
However, council also directed staff to begin the expropriation process if the negotiations are not successful.
Council met in a closed session on the matter during the meeting. The resolution passed without comment from any members of council.
The county requires 0.051 acres of property for the roundabout project. The county has been planning significant upgrades to the road system in the area for several years. The upgrade work includes: roundabouts being built at the intersections of County Roads 19 and 21 and County Road 19 and Crosswinds Boulevard and turning 19 into a four-lane road.
Should expropriation proceed, the process will be supervised by CAO Kim Wingrove and the county's lawyer Michael Letourneau.
Expropriation is the process by which the government takes private property from landowners for a public purpose.