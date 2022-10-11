The rising cost of living is making it harder for women in Sudbury to leave abusive partners — and for shelters to provide the services they need.
According to Marlene Gorman, executive director of YWCA Sudbury, there has been an increase in the number of women seeking services at their shelter and calling the crisis line for support.
“During the past year, women have been directed to isolate in their home, and have often been trapped with their abusive partners,” she said. “A lot of the services in the past couple of years have switched over to virtual services, so that we can reach women in our communities, especially when government orders required us to isolate at home.”
The YWCA in Sudbury runs Genevra House, a 32-bed emergency shelter for women, and their children, escaping abuse. The facility offers crisis intervention, assessment, support, safety planning, referrals and counselling for those who need it.
According to Gorman, 44 per cent of women report experiencing some form of psychological, physical, or sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
While the pandemic created significant challenges for women in abusive situation due to increased proximity with their partners, the situation has only worsened in the last few months, even as restrictions eased.
That’s largely due to the rising cost of living, which is at its highest rate since the 1980s. Gorman said the high cost of things like food and transportation can make basic needs inaccessible to women escaping abuse, making them even more financially dependent on their abusive partner than before.
“Many report that they can’t afford to live on their own without the ability to access subsidized housing and employment,” said Gorman. “That’s a huge barrier for most people living in poverty.”
But the cost of living crisis has also made it more difficult for shelters like Genevra House to provide services to the people they’re helping.
“I think everyone is feeling the crunch of the rise in cost of everything from food, gas, hydro,” she said. “Look at just purchasing food for one family, what that costs you today compared to two years ago, and multiply that by 32 people.”
The unique challenges women face in Sudbury have also added to those costs.
“There are some additional barriers women face here, one being transportation,” she said. “We live in a large geographic area, so women who live in the outskirts of Sudbury are often further isolated from most transportation to get to services in our community. That’s why we’ll send a taxi to pick somebody up. But that’s another cost.”
Gorman said they’ve heavily reliant on other resources in the community, like local donors and food banks, to keep up with the increased costs they’re incurring.
Throughout the fall, they’ve also been working with Shoppers Drugs Mart. The company is hosting a fundraising initiative, called LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart Giving Shelter, which continues until Oct. 14.
Six local locations are collecting donations in-person and online. All funds raised will stay in the city, and will support Genevra House’s ongoing efforts to keep up with costs.
“We’re getting the word out that we’re here, we’re listening to women, and that there are support in our community that are available to help them,” said Gorman. “Oftentimes, women stay for a number of reasons, whether it be financial or emotional. When they have an opportunity, and they feel it’s safe, they will leave. We’re creating those opportunities for them.”
