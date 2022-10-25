For over two decades, Carla Carlson has been showing off her garden at Bonnybank B&B to guests, but it’s always been in an unofficial way.
Now, thanks in part to a new grant from the town of Lincoln, she has developed a series of official garden tours and will soon be ready to take the public around her ‘eclectic acre’.
On Sept. 19, Lincoln council approved the first Niagara Benchlands destination development grant, allocating $25,000 from the economic development and tourism operating budget to Lincoln’s tourism-based businesses through a grant process.
Carlson was one of the recipients of the grant, and she said the grant helped her to develop her garden tours, which she expects to start offering with the help of Carina Scott, a student at Brock University who is doing a placement at Bonnybank.
“The Town of Lincoln's Niagara Benchlands grant triggered me into developing several themed garden tours to offer to the general public and locals alike during the different seasons,” said Carlson.
“I've been doing unofficial garden tours on our eclectic acre for the past 21 years for our Bonnybank Bed and Breakfast guests, and we have always had a lot of fun. People are always excited and amazed by what grows here in Niagara and specifically here in the tender fruit belt of Canada.”
Carlson’s garden has a lot of history which she’s keen to share with guests.
For instance, the English Ivy that grows around the picture window was grown from a plant that was taken from Windsor Castle and brought to Canada on steamship by the previous owner Muriel Clarke’s uncle, E.D. Smith.
She’s also keen to show off the Carolinian species she has on the property, including a black tupelo tree, a fringe tree, a tulip tree and native red pine.
She expects to start the tours in the next few weeks, before the end of the season.
The town developed the grant to assist tourism businesses, grow awareness of the Niagara Benchlands tourism destination, and assist sustainable economic growth, job creation and economic prosperity.
“The funded projects will help grow our expanding tourism industry which is paramount to Lincoln’s plan for economic growth,” said Britnie Bazylewski, tourism co-ordinator for the town of Lincoln.
Other recipients of the grant include Bench Brewing Company for its harvest festival; Creekside Estate Winery for a holiday market; Wineries of the Niagara Benchlands for a Niagara Benchlands holiday safari; the Restaurant at Pearl Morissette for garden tours, experiences and products; and House by the Side of the Road Bed & Breakfast for a B&B open house and visitor guide launch.