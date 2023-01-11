Douglas – Two horses and several pieces of equipment, including a tractor and truck, were lost in a large barn fire on Saturday morning just off the Barr Line.
Firefighters from Whitewater Region, which is the first response for this part of Admaston/Bromley Township and the Douglas Fire Department responded to a fire call just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The fire was located on Dunmore Road on a farm property.
Douglas Fire Chief Bill McHale said when they got to the scene the barn was already fully engulfed.
“It had had a good start,” he noted.
Fortunately, they were able to save a second building which was located near the barn. The barn was a large one, about 40 feet by 90 feet and had been divided into sections, with the middle section housing stalls for the horses. One side of the barn had equipment in it and the other side hay for the animals.
Although fire was going up the side of the nearby building, firefighters were able to save it, he said.
The fire was reported by the homeowner. Chief McHale said she was working at her home office upstairs and she heard a noise. She believed it came from downstairs and when she went down she looked over at the barn and saw it was already on fire.
“She said it looked like the whole thing was going,” he said.
Chief McHale said because of the extensive nature of the fire the homeowner could not ascertain where the fire had started when she saw it.
The home, which was about 250 metres from the barn, was not in danger from the fire.
The firefighters from Douglas remained on scene until 7 a.m. and firefighters from Whitewater Region were on scene until about 3:30.
“Whitewater was shuttling water from a hydrant outside Cobden,” he noted.
In all there were four tankers shuttling water to deal with the fire. The trucks came from the Cobden, Haley Station, Foresters Falls and Beachburg stations of Whitewater.
The chief said the owner not only lost her animals but tack and saddle, a Dodge truck, Kubota tractor and a recently purchased lawnmower, as well as numerous tools in the barn.
The horses were registered animals and also pets, so the loss was of immeasurable value, he added.