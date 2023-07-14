Niagara's wine and cider industries will receive a grant from the province to keep them competitive, grow agricultural production and create more jobs.
The $10-million grant, announced July 12, comes through the new provincewide winery agri-tourism economic relief grant, which will help wineries and cideries with on-site stores to remain competitive and grow agricultural production and jobs.
Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, said the grant will assist wineries and cideries of all sizes, especially smaller producers.
“The Ontario government is continuing to meet and speak with the grape and wine sector to see what can be done to help this important economic driver grow,” Oosterhoff said.
The MPP met with representatives from the sector in Niagara, along with Rick Byers, parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Finance, to hear about “what needs to happen.”
More information on the launch of applications is expected to be announced later this summer. Eligible wineries and cideries must operate an on-site store and follow other requirements in the program guidelines, such as being in good standing with their tax obligations to the Ministry of Finance.
The one-time payment, administered through Agricorp, will come in the fall and is based on sales in the on-site stores.
The grant is "much needed," according to Matt Dixon, chair of the Ontario Craft Cider Association (OCCA).
"The last two years in the Ontario Craft Cider industry has been debilitating to this significant Ontario agriculture and rural-based industry," he said, adding this grant is a signal to the industry of the confidence and pride the province has in its craft cider industry.
More than 200 wineries and cideries are expected to receive the grant based on sales in on-site stores. There are 192 VQA wineries across the province, and 104 are located in Niagara. According to the OCCA, there are 60 cideries in Ontario and 10 in Niagara.
In a release, Richard Linley, president of Ontario Craft Wineries, said the grant is an important economic aid to Ontario VQA wineries and their businesses, which will help “reduce long-standing regulatory burdens all while sustaining growth, protecting rural jobs and spurring reinvestment in the industry.”
The last grant came in 2021 as a COVID-19 relief initiative, which delivered $10 million to assist the wine agri-tourism sector.
"I hope the grant announced this week will help our local wineries and cideries recover post-COVID and expand their businesses to attract tourism, provide local jobs and expand our economic base in Niagara," Oosterhoff said.
“I will not know what will be in next year's provincial budget until it is tabled in the legislature,” Oosterhoff said. “But I will keep tirelessly advocating for our local grape and wine sector as a key driver of regional economic development.”