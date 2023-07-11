The mayor of Winnipeg said on Tuesday he supports efforts to get the Brady Road Landfill reopened as soon as possible, and supports efforts now in the works to seek an injunction that could legally force protesters to stand down and end their blockade.
As of Tuesday, a blockade remained in place at the Brady Road Landfill in Winnipeg despite orders from the city of Winnipeg that it be dismantled by Monday at noon, a deadline that has now come and gone.
The blockade began Thursday after the Manitoba government’s decision against searching Prairie Green Landfill, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been dumped.
Jeremy Skibicki faces first-degree murder charges in their deaths, as well as for the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road, and the death of an unidentified woman that Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman, and whose remains have not been found.
Many protesters taking part in the blockade at the Brady Landfill this week say they are now demanding both the Prairie Green and Brady Road landfills be shut down and searched for the remains of Indigenous women.
But the situation could soon be coming to a head, as on Tuesday afternoon Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said during a media conference he is in favour of the decision made on Monday to seek an injunction to remove protesters who continue to block the main road into the landfill.
“I think it's important that we don't run into a situation where we could have garbage collection interrupted,” the mayor said during the media conference. “We have to keep the garbage trucks moving in the city of Winnipeg.”
The City of Winnipeg filed notice Tuesday that it will seek a court injunction to force an end to the landfill blockade.
In an application to the Court of King’s Bench, the city is seeking an order for the protesters to leave and an authorization to arrest and remove anyone who refuses to do so. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
“An ongoing blockade … poses serious risks of irreparable harm to the city, residents of, and businesses in Winnipeg, and the environment,” the notice of application read.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.