GUYSBOROUGH – At the end of October, Nova Scotia Power issued a news release warning the public of the serious safety risk inherent in the theft of copper wire from its electrical equipment and substations.
It said, “Over the last few months, there have been copper wire thefts from NS Power electrical equipment across the province. In many cases, ground wire is being stolen, which is designed to protect workers and prevent equipment failures.”
Matt Drover, NS Power's senior director of transmission & distribution operations, said, “Live wire can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity so there is a very high risk of electrocution…A charge from that wire would be life threatening or fatal for anyone in the vicinity and can cause significant damage to our equipment. Removing the wire can also generate an unstable electrical current for nearby customers and create dangerous working conditions for our crews.”
District Commander Cpl. Mike Wilson, Guysborough District RCMP, told The Journal via email on Nov. 2 that the district has had “two reports of theft of copper and one report of attempted theft of copper so far in 2022. One each in April, May and August.” Two of the incidents occurred in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and the third was in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.
He also said, “The locations for occurrences in our area are related to NSPC (Nova Scotia Power Corporation) or Bell Aliant work sites or lines, not private residential properties. I can’t speak to other areas of the province.”
Asked if these occurrences were on the increase compared to the same time period the previous year, Cpl. Wilson responded, “For 2021, there were three instances reported in Guysborough District so no real change this year over last. The three locations in 2021 were all on the St Mary’s side.”
Asked if the price of copper was motivating theft, he replied, “Copper thefts have been happening for many years, the question of what is driving the current thefts I can’t answer but suspect a higher price for copper would result in increased thefts. There isn’t enough information on the Guysborough District occurrences to say what the motivating factors were.”
NS Power and the RCMP are asking anyone with information about these copper wire thefts to report it to their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.Suspicious activity can be reported anonymously by members of the public anytime through NS Power’s website www.nspower.ca/customer-service/report-suspicious-activity/theft.