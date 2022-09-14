Laurentian’s creditors voted Wednesday to approve the proposed plan of arrangement, putting the university on track to emerge from a year and a half of insolvency.
In a virtual meeting Wednesday, the university’s many creditors finally had their say, with a majority voting to approve Laurentian’s proposed plan to pay off its debts.
In total, 606 affected creditors attended the meeting and proxies. Of the 597 votes submitted, 522 were in favour.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, Laurentian has been under court-appointed supervision, after announcing that it was insolvent and filing for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).
The plan of arrangement is a key part of the CCAA process, laying out a proposal by an insolvent company (or in this a university) outlining the steps they will take to repay the money owed to creditors. Those creditors can include suppliers, financial institutions, bondholders, and current and former employees.
“We are pleased by the confidence shown by Laurentian’s creditors and all our stakeholders as a result of this vote,” said Jeff Bangs, chair of Laurentian University’s Board of Governors. “It’s exciting to see the community unite toward the common goal of ensuring that Laurentian University will operate for years to come as a critical part of the fabric and economy of Northern Ontario. This vote puts us one step closer to that reality.”
With creditor approval secured, Laurentian will now need to head back to the court on Oct. 5 to seek final approval of the plan. If the court finds that all conditions are fulfilled, the plan will be set in motion as outlined.
Bangs added the university is grateful for the ongoing support of the provincial government.
“While there is still work to be done, this milestone sends a strong message to current and future students, to our dedicated staff and faculty, to anyone within the Laurentian community, and to people throughout the North,” he said. “We’re confident we will soon emerge from the restructuring stronger than before and with a sense of renewed optimism.”
Here are some of the key features of the plan:
– To generate the money necessary to repay creditors, the Province of Ontario will purchase $45.5 million to $53.5 million worth of real estate currently owned by Laurentian. This is expected to take up to three years.
– The money accrued from the sale of real estate will go into a distribution pool, which will be used to distribute payments to creditors with proven claims.
– Creditors with a CCAA Priority Claim, a Secured Claim, or a Vacation Pay Compensation Claim, will receive their payments first, and will be repaid the amount they’re owed in full.
– Once priority payments are made, the amount remaining in the distribution pool will be divvied up on a pro rata basis, to determine how much money will be repaid to creditors with affected claims. Affected creditors are expected to be repaid only 14.1 to 24.2 per cent of the money they are owed.
The low repayment has been sharply criticized by those who opposed the plan, including the Laurentian Terminated Faculty Committee, who said in a statement that they were disappointed in the vote’s result.
“It’s a tragic day for Northern Ontario,” they wrote. “It’s an equally tragic day for university education in Canada. The outcome was predetermined and the odds were against those of us who voted against the plan of arrangement. We were robbed with a pen, not a gun.”
The committee added that though the ballots reflected a clear 87.4 per cent majority, the win was closer than it seems.
“If the 'against' side had another 2.2 (per cent) of the vote, we would have blocked the vote,” they wrote, in reference to a key voting threshold that says eligible creditors who vote in favour must represent a third of all money owed.
"So while Laurentian’s administration won, they did so by a mere 2 points; 2.24 (per cent), to be precise,” they said. “We almost robbed Laurentian of a ‘victory’ with nothing but our voices. But Laurentian ‘robbed’ terminated faculty of our severance packages.”
The Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA), which had previously voiced their support of the plan, said it was pleased with the creditors’ decision to approve it.
“Today is the beginning of a new chapter for Laurentian University,” said LUFA President Fabrice Colin. “As the long and painful CCAA process draws to a close, we can finally begin the work of restoring our university’s integrity as well as the programs and jobs cut because of bad management and an irresponsible provincial government.”
In their statement, LUFA condemned Laurentian’s mismanagement of finances and its decision to enter into the CCAA process, leading to 69 program cuts and hundreds of jobs lost.
“We won’t stop here,” said Colin. “We are committed to working tooth and nail to rebuild faculty complement, revive cut programs, and ensure that meaningful changes are made to improve the transparency and accountability of the university’s governance so that this can never happen again.”
