Hunters and mounted bucks were packed into the Oil Springs Youth Centre March 11, 2023 as the Foundation for the Recognition of Ontario Wildlife held the annual Farmers and Friends Big Buck Day. Mounts were scored and judged during the afternoon as hunters browsed through equipment and told hunting tales during the afternoon.
The Big Bucks
- Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Independent
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Creditor coming for ‘spectacular’ Osoyoos estate
- Transportation Strategy could see big changes to Highway 97
- Breastfeeding advocate says myths are formulated
- Friendship centre hit with explosive lawsuit by former boss
- Giant ant fossil found near Princeton
- Burton Cummings headlining Rock the Lake
- UPDATE: Bike route back on?
- Summerland halts water meter upgrades pending more public consultation
- City cuts $100K deals with cycling, hockey events
- Dangerous driver back at the wheel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Legault, party leaders visit Quebec town reeling after pedestrians killed by truck
- Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from media over Quebec secret trial
- 'Tragic loss': Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to call
- Breakaway
- Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy 2,000 service stations from French oil firm for €3.1B
- New curriculum for Grade 9 English to be in place by September