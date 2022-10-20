The city will be bringing $240,000 for its Urban Forest Strategy to the 2023 budget deliberations.
The initiative will see trees added to entrances of the city, council decided at Monday’s (Oct. 17) regular council meeting.
The funds are part of a larger project and will cover Phase 1a and Phase 2 of the project.
“This isn't about just spending money frivolously in making our city pretty.
“This is really about improving the quality of life for people when you drive down the street,” said Jackie Clayton, city mayor.
“We want you to be proud in the city you live in.”
No better time to begin planting trees seems to be the sentiment in council.
“The best time to plant a tree was 50 years ago, and the second best time is today, so I think we do have to work on this for sure,” said coun. Wendy Bosch.
The funding would be additional to the current $95,000 dedicated to replacing trees in the city.
“It's more than just replacement; it's about enhancement,” said Clayton.
“My consideration at budget will be to look at this dollar amount of $140,000 to be increased,” she said, noting that she would like to see additional parts of phase one added to the 2023 budget.
Phase 1 is broken into five parts which will see trees planted at entrances of the city and designated as special thoroughfares, with Phase 1a having trees placed at the north and west entrances of the city along with a test section of tree bed planting along 100 Ave, says a city report.
The trees planted under Phase 1 would be a 50mm calliper tree which, said Kase DeVries, city parks supervisor says, is the best size to have worked well in other areas.
Phase 2 will consist of developing the Urban Forest Plan, and the funds will go towards retaining a consultant.
Additional costs are expected on the operational end, said De Vries.
He said the city currently has 27,000 trees which are managed by a summertime tree crew of five with two tree trucks.
The city held meetings with 10 municipalities and found eight have Urban Forest plans or strategies.
“Many municipalities are establishing and working on their tree inventories; they are focusing on diversification of species,” said DeVries.
He also noted tree protection measures are gaining more focus.
“One mature shade tree can provide the same benefits as 17 newly planted trees, so there is a definite advantage to protecting existing trees,” he said.
The city also consulted with industry, said De Vries.
“There may be potential partnerships with industry going forward with funding for trees.”
There currently is not a cost estimate for phases B through E of Phase 1, said De Vries.
Bressey noted he would like to see the urban forest strategy and encourage and support private land to the urban forest strategy.
“Urban Forestry is a priority that council came back with after visiting a community such as Regina that had the foresight to plant trees 30 years ago, and now when you drive there, it really makes an impression on you,” said Clayton.