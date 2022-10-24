Nearly two thousand Ontario schools have signed up to participate in the Student Vote program, including a handful within the Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board. The initiative is from CIVIX, a registered Canadian charity “dedicated to strengthening democracy through civic education,” the organization explains on its website.
The Ontario Ministry of Education and the Government of Canada help support the program, as do the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.
Rhonda D’Agostino, a teacher at St. Alexander, has been participating in the program for several years. “I really enjoy teaching students about the importance of exercising their civic duty and the privilege they have of voting in a democratic society,” she explained, noting that “Student Vote developed by Taylor Gunn has been around for many years and I am glad I have taken part in it since it’s inception.”
The activities engage students in the election process, D’Agostino noted. This year, her school has two classes participating with grades three and four and five and six involved. The older kids “act as ambassadors regarding the importance of voting” to the younger class and both classes learn about ballots, the voting process, and the platforms of individual candidates.
Organizers are expecting 150,000 Ontario students to vote in classrooms throughout the province. Votes will be tabulated this evening, and if you’re curious where the youth vote is leaning, be sure to visit CIVIX’s website at civix.ca or follow the organization’s social media.
