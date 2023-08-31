The day kicked off with the parade - the Fire Department, classic cars, tractors, streamer-decorated bicycles, horses and floats made their way down the parade route. One float which would’ve likely caught people’s attention was put on by the Nokomis & District Museum. A replica of the interior of a home, complete with a lamp, wallpaper, a window, a gramophone and a fiddler. The MLA and Minister of Environment Dana Skoropad was also present.
Young people between 3 and 15 participated in the Gymkhana 6 different events with their horses. In the cattle ring, several competitions had 39 head of cattle shown by 18 exhibitors. There was also a sheep show, lawn tractor pull, slow pitch, petting zoo, a dunk tank and kid zone. The day ended with a cabaret with music by the Boarhawks with local Cory Bart.
Sheri Pederson of the Ag Society said, “We do fundraise for the fair. We have a number of sponsors…things like this don’t happen without sponsorship. We are very, very grateful for the continued support from the surrounding community and businesses...all of the surrounding towns support the fair through sponsorship in one way or another. Then, of course, thank you to everyone who came to enjoy the day. We work as a volunteer group we work really hard to create an experience that will make people smile and that families want to come back to year after year. Thank you to all of the participants- from people that came to the parade to the people that brought livestock, our slowpitch players. To all of the people that participated in the lawn mower event. Without people coming to participate, people coming to enjoy the day would have nothing to see. So thank you to them for preparing their livestock and such to come. Thank you to all volunteers, the 11 board of directors cannot do it all without the volunteers, so thank you for all of the help and effort that they put in. We look forward to hosting the Nokomis Fair next year and stay tuned for more information on that.”
Money raised from the event goes into improving the Ag Society’s infrastructure and fairgrounds.
Pederson said planning for next year’s fair will begin after Harvest, with one meeting before the end of the year. She also said that they are always looking for more board members. nokomisagsociety@gmail.com
Class 1: Local Floats
1st Nokomis Museum
2nd Pharmacy
3rd Affinity Credit Union & Hendry’s Western Service (Tie)
Class 2: Out of Town Floats
1st Grovenland Farms (No other Floats to Judge)
Class 4: Costumes - not including clowns
1st Christine Gingrich
2nd Brine Wilson
Class 5: Vintage Vehicles
1st Mr. Ewert- Green Ford Truck
2nd Mr. Ewert- Black Ford Truck
Class 6: Vintage Equipment 18 years and older
1st Mark Styles & Alan Styles (Tie)
2nd Craig Serfling
3rd Ken Braun & Kenny Braun (Tie)
Class 8: Modern Vehicles and Equipment
1st Gilbert Pinnay and Deb Wood
2nd Bob Hendry
3rd Tom Greenshields
Class 11: 9 years and over
1st Danny Strauss
2nd Kerry Hecker
Motorized Bike & All-Terrain Vehicles
Class 12: All Entries
1st Trace and Dylan Styles
2nd Keira Edwards
3rd Blair’s Fertilizer
4th Blake and Logan
Class 50: 700 pounds and under
1st: Derek Butcher with a 1995 John Deere Lt 155 - 661lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - Full Pull, 3rd Pull - 177
2nd: Zack Erwin with a 90’s Mastercraft - 683lbs - 1st Pull - 178.11, 2nd Pull - Full Pull, 3rd Pull - 173
3rd: Mike Gerein with an E180 John Deere 2020 - 683lbs - 1st Pull - 113.05, 2nd Pull - 143.09, 3rd Pull - N/A
Class 51: 850 pounds and under
1st: Nathan Reid with a 1981 Case 210 - 838lbs - 1st Pull - 290.08
2nd: Mike Gerein with a E180 John Deere 2020 - 816lbs - 1st Pull - 175.01, 2nd Pull - 169.09
Class 52: 1000 pounds and under
1st: Matt Haus with a 1971 Cub Cadet - 970lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 291.11
2nd: Duane Langteigne with a 1976 Case 444 - 948lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 196.03
3rd: Duane Langteigne with a 1981 316 John Deere - 992lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 171.01
Class 53: Open no weight restrictions
1st: Sean Edwards with a 1984 234 International - 1676lbs - 1st Pull - 292.1, 2nd Pull - 247.02
2nd: Matt Haus with a 1971 Cub Cadet - 1220lbs - 1st Pull - 167.02, 2nd Pull - 168.02
Class 54: Kids 10-12 as at Dec 31, 2023
1st: Logan Langteigne with a 1981 John Deere 316 - 1st Pull - 179, 2nd Pull - 171.01
Class 55: Kids 13-15 as at Dec 31, 2023
1st: Tanner Edwards with a 1984 234 International - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - Full Pull
2nd: Blake Langteigne with a 1981 John Deere 316 - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 202.11
Class 56. Ladies Powder Puff
1st: Amanda Haus with a 1971 rilh radpt - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 298
2nd: Tanya Zdunich with a 1981 John Deere 316 - 1st Pull - 195.01, 2nd Pull - 292.08
3rd: Lacey Butcher with a 1995 John Deere Lt 155 - 1st Pull - 117.04, 2nd Pull - 169.02
Leadline (any age)
Avery Mortenson
WeePee - 5 years and under
Rylinn Charron
PeeWee - 6 to 8 years
Rudy Senko
Junior C - 9 to 11 years
Katie Edwards
Junior B - 12 to 14 years
Jasper Edwards
Junior A - 15 to 17 years
Katy Laing
Horseman Award
Lane Alexander
Rhea Eckel
Judged by Matt Govan, Englefeld, SK
Class 200: Bottle fed lamb
1st: Carson Moats with Prime
Class 201: Two market lamb ewes or wethers born current year, judged live
1st: Josephine Moats with Moon & Toast
2nd: Jasper Edwards with John & Patches
Class 202: Ewe lamb current year to be judged as breeding lamb
1st: Carson Moats with Toast
2nd: Lane Nordick with Honey
Class 203: Yearling Ewe or Mature Ewe
1st: Carson Moats with Blacky
2nd: Josephine Moats with Sarah
Class 204: Ewe with current year lamb or lambs at side
1st: Adelita Nordick with Kylie & Louise
2nd: Carson Moats with Glory & Daisy
Class 205: Champion Ewe
Grand: Carson Moats with Toast
Reserve: Lane Nordick with Honey
Class 206: Ram under 1 year
1st: Josephine Moats with Buck
2nd: Carson Moats with Jetter
Class 207: Ram 1 year and over
1st: Carson Moats with Warrior
2nd: Josephine Moats with Prince
Class 208: Champion Ram
Grand: Carson Moats with Warrior
Reserve: Josephine Moats with Buck
1st: Moats Kids
Class 209: Open class
1st: Moats Kids
Class 210: Showmanship - Cloverbud (8 and under)
1st: Kash Nordick
Class 211: Showmanship - Junior (9 to 12 years)
1st: Lane Nordick
Class 212: Showmanship - Intermediate (13 to 15 years)
1st: Jasper Edwards
Class 213: Showmanship - Senior (16 to 21 years)
1st: Katy Laing
Class 215: Stall Display
1st: Josephine Moats
1st: Carson Moats
Class 216: Costume Class
1st: Jasper Edwards
Class 100: Heifer calf born current year, at least 3 months of age - Split 1
1st - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Sara 3L
2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF 4L
Class 100: Heifer calf born current year, at least 3 months of age - Split 2
1st - Maren Sentes with Millington Red Moon 2306L
2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF 4L
Class 100: Heifer calf born current year, at least 3 months of age
1st - Maren Sentes with Millington Red Moon 2306L
2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF 4L
3rd - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Sara 3L
Class 101: Female born Jan 1st to Dec 31st previous year - Split 1
1st - Calder Jones with BBC Yankee
2nd - Ethan Snider with Passion 20K
Class 101: Female born Jan 1st to Dec 31st previous year - Split 2
1st - Eden Meadows Limousin with RPY Paynes Kendal 49K ET
2nd - Jadyn Luther with RHS Clover 2260K
Class 101: Female born Jan 1st to Dec 31st previous year - Split 3
1st - Cade Bartel with Red Blairswest Marta 18K
2nd - Maren Sentes with Millington Sprinkles 2204K
Class 101: Female born Jan 1st
1st - Eden Meadows Limousin with RPY Paynes Kendal 49K ET
2nd - Calder Jones with BBC Yankee
3rd - Cade Bartel with Red Blairswest Marta 18K
Class 102: Female 2-years with calf at side
1st - Cade Bartel with Red SVR Jinny 46J & Red Twin Creek Miss Jinny 1L
2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF Just As Sweet 18J ET & EMF 19L
Class 103: Female 3-years and over with calf at side
1st - Jadyn Luther with Double C Rebecca 32C & Red Double C Larry 27L
Class 104: Champion Female
Grand - Cade Bartel with Red SVR Jinny 46J / Red Twin Creek Miss Jinny 1L
Reserve - Eden Meadows Limousin with RPY Paynes Kendal 49K ET
Class 105: Bull calf born current year, must be at least 3 months of a e - Split 1
2st - Cade Bartel with Twin Creek Whiskey Straight 7L
1st - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Reddington 4L
Class 105: Bull calf born current year, must be at least 3 months of age - Split 2
1st - Allison Porter Copper Kettle Icon 1L with Copper Kettle Icon 1L
2st - Eden Meadows Limousin with THE 1L
Class 105: Bull calf born current year, must be at least 3 months of age
1stst - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Reddington 4L
2ndst - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Icon 1L
3rdst - Cade Bartel with Twin Creek Whiskey Straight 7L
Class 106: Yearling Bull
1st - Calder Jones with BBC Tribute
Class 108: Champion Bull
Grandst - Calder Jones with BBC Tribute
Reservest - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Reddington 4L
Class 109: Best Herd — 4 animals owned by same exhibitor
2st - Eden Meadows Limousin with
1st - Allison Porter with
Class 121: Intermediate — born between Feb 16th and Mar 31st
1st - Calder Jones with BBC Yankee
Class 122: Senior — born between Jan 1st and Feb 15th - Split 1
1st - Calder Jones with Erica
Class 122: Senior — born between Jan 1st and Feb 15th - Split 2
1st - Chaz Dumanski with Steen Lady 24K
Class 123: Champion
Grandst - 503 Calder Jones with Erica
Class 131: Female born Jan 1 to Dec 31 preac 31 previous year
1st - Trace Styles with Midnight
Class 132: Cow with calf at side
1st - Jadyn Luther with RJY Signatures Design 44D & RHS Breaking the Rules 344L
2st - Julie Mortenson with MHPHCJVK 25Z Bella 219D & MORT 3H Lookin’ Like a Snack 4L
Class 133: Champion Female
Grand - 560 Jadyn Luther with RJY Signatures Design 44D /RHS Breaking the Rules 344L
Class 134: Bull calf born current year
1st - Julie Mortenson with Calf
Class 137: Champion Bull
556 Julie Mortenson
Class 150: Cloverbud (8 and under)
Trace Styles - age 8
Class 151: Junior (9 to 12 years)
Sage Oliver - age 11
Class 152: Intermediate 13 to 15 years)
Chaz Dumanski - age 13
Class 153: Senior (16 to 21 years)
Cade Bartel - age 16
Class 154: Champion Showmanship Sponsored by CowTown
1st - Cade Bartel
2st - Chaz Dumanski