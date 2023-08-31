The day kicked off with the parade - the Fire Department, classic cars, tractors, streamer-decorated bicycles, horses and floats made their way down the parade route. One float which would’ve likely caught people’s attention was put on by the Nokomis & District Museum. A replica of the interior of a home, complete with a lamp, wallpaper, a window, a gramophone and a fiddler. The MLA and Minister of Environment Dana Skoropad was also present.

Young people between 3 and 15 participated in the Gymkhana 6 different events with their horses. In the cattle ring, several competitions had 39 head of cattle shown by 18 exhibitors. There was also a sheep show, lawn tractor pull, slow pitch, petting zoo, a dunk tank and kid zone. The day ended with a cabaret with music by the Boarhawks with local Cory Bart.

Sheri Pederson of the Ag Society said, “We do fundraise for the fair. We have a number of sponsors…things like this don’t happen without sponsorship. We are very, very grateful for the continued support from the surrounding community and businesses...all of the surrounding towns support the fair through sponsorship in one way or another. Then, of course, thank you to everyone who came to enjoy the day. We work as a volunteer group we work really hard to create an experience that will make people smile and that families want to come back to year after year. Thank you to all of the participants- from people that came to the parade to the people that brought livestock, our slowpitch players. To all of the people that participated in the lawn mower event. Without people coming to participate, people coming to enjoy the day would have nothing to see. So thank you to them for preparing their livestock and such to come. Thank you to all volunteers, the 11 board of directors cannot do it all without the volunteers, so thank you for all of the help and effort that they put in. We look forward to hosting the Nokomis Fair next year and stay tuned for more information on that.”

Money raised from the event goes into improving the Ag Society’s infrastructure and fairgrounds.

Pederson said planning for next year’s fair will begin after Harvest, with one meeting before the end of the year. She also said that they are always looking for more board members. nokomisagsociety@gmail.com

Class 1: Local Floats

1st Nokomis Museum

2nd Pharmacy

3rd Affinity Credit Union & Hendry’s Western Service (Tie)

Class 2: Out of Town Floats

1st Grovenland Farms (No other Floats to Judge)

Class 4: Costumes - not including clowns

1st Christine Gingrich

2nd Brine Wilson

Class 5: Vintage Vehicles

1st Mr. Ewert- Green Ford Truck

2nd Mr. Ewert- Black Ford Truck

Class 6: Vintage Equipment 18 years and older

1st Mark Styles & Alan Styles (Tie)

2nd Craig Serfling

3rd Ken Braun & Kenny Braun (Tie)

Class 8: Modern Vehicles and Equipment

1st Gilbert Pinnay and Deb Wood

2nd Bob Hendry

3rd Tom Greenshields

Class 11: 9 years and over

1st Danny Strauss

2nd Kerry Hecker

Motorized Bike & All-Terrain Vehicles

Class 12: All Entries

1st Trace and Dylan Styles

2nd Keira Edwards

3rd Blair’s Fertilizer

4th Blake and Logan

Class 50: 700 pounds and under

1st: Derek Butcher with a 1995 John Deere Lt 155 - 661lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - Full Pull, 3rd Pull - 177

2nd: Zack Erwin with a 90’s Mastercraft - 683lbs - 1st Pull - 178.11, 2nd Pull - Full Pull, 3rd Pull - 173

3rd: Mike Gerein with an E180 John Deere 2020 - 683lbs - 1st Pull - 113.05, 2nd Pull - 143.09, 3rd Pull - N/A

Class 51: 850 pounds and under

1st: Nathan Reid with a 1981 Case 210 - 838lbs - 1st Pull - 290.08

2nd: Mike Gerein with a E180 John Deere 2020 - 816lbs - 1st Pull - 175.01, 2nd Pull - 169.09

Class 52: 1000 pounds and under

1st: Matt Haus with a 1971 Cub Cadet - 970lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 291.11

2nd: Duane Langteigne with a 1976 Case 444 - 948lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 196.03

3rd: Duane Langteigne with a 1981 316 John Deere - 992lbs - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 171.01

Class 53: Open no weight restrictions

1st: Sean Edwards with a 1984 234 International - 1676lbs - 1st Pull - 292.1, 2nd Pull - 247.02

2nd: Matt Haus with a 1971 Cub Cadet - 1220lbs - 1st Pull - 167.02, 2nd Pull - 168.02

Class 54: Kids 10-12 as at Dec 31, 2023

1st: Logan Langteigne with a 1981 John Deere 316 - 1st Pull - 179, 2nd Pull - 171.01

Class 55: Kids 13-15 as at Dec 31, 2023

1st: Tanner Edwards with a 1984 234 International - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - Full Pull

2nd: Blake Langteigne with a 1981 John Deere 316 - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 202.11

Class 56. Ladies Powder Puff

1st: Amanda Haus with a 1971 rilh radpt - 1st Pull - Full Pull, 2nd Pull - 298

2nd: Tanya Zdunich with a 1981 John Deere 316 - 1st Pull - 195.01, 2nd Pull - 292.08

3rd: Lacey Butcher with a 1995 John Deere Lt 155 - 1st Pull - 117.04, 2nd Pull - 169.02

Leadline (any age)

Avery Mortenson

WeePee - 5 years and under

Rylinn Charron

PeeWee - 6 to 8 years

Rudy Senko

Junior C - 9 to 11 years

Katie Edwards

Junior B - 12 to 14 years

Jasper Edwards

Junior A - 15 to 17 years

Katy Laing

Horseman Award

Lane Alexander

Rhea Eckel

Judged by Matt Govan, Englefeld, SK

Class 200: Bottle fed lamb

1st: Carson Moats with Prime

Class 201: Two market lamb ewes or wethers born current year, judged live

1st: Josephine Moats with Moon & Toast

2nd: Jasper Edwards with John & Patches

Class 202: Ewe lamb current year to be judged as breeding lamb

1st: Carson Moats with Toast

2nd: Lane Nordick with Honey

Class 203: Yearling Ewe or Mature Ewe

1st: Carson Moats with Blacky

2nd: Josephine Moats with Sarah

Class 204: Ewe with current year lamb or lambs at side

1st: Adelita Nordick with Kylie & Louise

2nd: Carson Moats with Glory & Daisy

Class 205: Champion Ewe

Grand: Carson Moats with Toast

Reserve: Lane Nordick with Honey

Class 206: Ram under 1 year

1st: Josephine Moats with Buck

2nd: Carson Moats with Jetter

Class 207: Ram 1 year and over

1st: Carson Moats with Warrior

2nd: Josephine Moats with Prince

Class 208: Champion Ram

Grand: Carson Moats with Warrior

Reserve: Josephine Moats with Buck

1st: Moats Kids

Class 209: Open class

1st: Moats Kids

Class 210: Showmanship - Cloverbud (8 and under)

1st: Kash Nordick

Class 211: Showmanship - Junior (9 to 12 years)

1st: Lane Nordick

Class 212: Showmanship - Intermediate (13 to 15 years)

1st: Jasper Edwards

Class 213: Showmanship - Senior (16 to 21 years)

1st: Katy Laing

Class 215: Stall Display

1st: Josephine Moats

1st: Carson Moats

Class 216: Costume Class

1st: Jasper Edwards

Class 100: Heifer calf born current year, at least 3 months of age - Split 1

1st - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Sara 3L

2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF 4L

Class 100: Heifer calf born current year, at least 3 months of age - Split 2

1st - Maren Sentes with Millington Red Moon 2306L

2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF 4L

Class 100: Heifer calf born current year, at least 3 months of age

1st - Maren Sentes with Millington Red Moon 2306L

2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF 4L

3rd - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Sara 3L

Class 101: Female born Jan 1st to Dec 31st previous year - Split 1

1st - Calder Jones with BBC Yankee

2nd - Ethan Snider with Passion 20K

Class 101: Female born Jan 1st to Dec 31st previous year - Split 2

1st - Eden Meadows Limousin with RPY Paynes Kendal 49K ET

2nd - Jadyn Luther with RHS Clover 2260K

Class 101: Female born Jan 1st to Dec 31st previous year - Split 3

1st - Cade Bartel with Red Blairswest Marta 18K

2nd - Maren Sentes with Millington Sprinkles 2204K

Class 101: Female born Jan 1st

1st - Eden Meadows Limousin with RPY Paynes Kendal 49K ET

2nd - Calder Jones with BBC Yankee

3rd - Cade Bartel with Red Blairswest Marta 18K

Class 102: Female 2-years with calf at side

1st - Cade Bartel with Red SVR Jinny 46J & Red Twin Creek Miss Jinny 1L

2nd - Eden Meadows Limousin with EMF Just As Sweet 18J ET & EMF 19L

Class 103: Female 3-years and over with calf at side

1st - Jadyn Luther with Double C Rebecca 32C & Red Double C Larry 27L

Class 104: Champion Female

Grand - Cade Bartel with Red SVR Jinny 46J / Red Twin Creek Miss Jinny 1L

Reserve - Eden Meadows Limousin with RPY Paynes Kendal 49K ET

Class 105: Bull calf born current year, must be at least 3 months of a e - Split 1

2st - Cade Bartel with Twin Creek Whiskey Straight 7L

1st - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Reddington 4L

Class 105: Bull calf born current year, must be at least 3 months of age - Split 2

1st - Allison Porter Copper Kettle Icon 1L with Copper Kettle Icon 1L

2st - Eden Meadows Limousin with THE 1L

Class 105: Bull calf born current year, must be at least 3 months of age

1stst - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Reddington 4L

2ndst - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Icon 1L

3rdst - Cade Bartel with Twin Creek Whiskey Straight 7L

Class 106: Yearling Bull

1st - Calder Jones with BBC Tribute

Class 108: Champion Bull

Grandst - Calder Jones with BBC Tribute

Reservest - Allison Porter with Copper Kettle Reddington 4L

Class 109: Best Herd — 4 animals owned by same exhibitor

2st - Eden Meadows Limousin with

1st - Allison Porter with

Class 121: Intermediate — born between Feb 16th and Mar 31st

1st - Calder Jones with BBC Yankee

Class 122: Senior — born between Jan 1st and Feb 15th - Split 1

1st - Calder Jones with Erica

Class 122: Senior — born between Jan 1st and Feb 15th - Split 2

1st - Chaz Dumanski with Steen Lady 24K

Class 123: Champion

Grandst - 503 Calder Jones with Erica

Class 131: Female born Jan 1 to Dec 31 preac 31 previous year

1st - Trace Styles with Midnight

Class 132: Cow with calf at side

1st - Jadyn Luther with RJY Signatures Design 44D & RHS Breaking the Rules 344L

2st - Julie Mortenson with MHPHCJVK 25Z Bella 219D & MORT 3H Lookin’ Like a Snack 4L

Class 133: Champion Female

Grand - 560 Jadyn Luther with RJY Signatures Design 44D /RHS Breaking the Rules 344L

Class 134: Bull calf born current year

1st - Julie Mortenson with Calf

Class 137: Champion Bull

556 Julie Mortenson

Class 150: Cloverbud (8 and under)

Trace Styles - age 8

Class 151: Junior (9 to 12 years)

Sage Oliver - age 11

Class 152: Intermediate 13 to 15 years)

Chaz Dumanski - age 13

Class 153: Senior (16 to 21 years)

Cade Bartel - age 16

Class 154: Champion Showmanship Sponsored by CowTown

1st - Cade Bartel

2st - Chaz Dumanski

