With summer coming to an end, many people are coming back from their time on vacation and resuming their work. Yet for some individuals, such as Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, summer is not quite a vacation despite the House of Commons not being in session. With this in mind, Shields discussed what his summer entailed.
“I have been out at many events around the riding at (Cornfest), Strathmore, and Barnwell. It’s been a tremendous number of community events that are held throughout the summer. A lot of rodeos, there’s been Canada Day which is huge, and there are hundreds of celebrations. I’ve been to three communities with their centennial. You spend time in those communities, they celebrate their hundredth anniversary and they are a great celebration. A lot of people come back to those commu- nities as they’re from them. They really set up well, a lot of those types of things.”
After this, Shields talked about how he takes the time to visit the farmers throughout his riding.
“I have also been out — like I’ve been the last couple of days — I’ve stopped and met with different farmers, farm organizations, or farm businesses. I was at a potato farm the other day going through what he does with the operation. A carrot farmer, they’ve got carrot production and they sell massive carrots into the commercial market in Alberta, Loblaws for example, is where they sell their carrots (and) Costco. Then out in the Hays area, out in the Forks which is sort of a very isolated but beautiful place where the south Saskatchewan starts and the Bow and the Old Man (River) join. A lot of getting out and just door-knocking in the sense of stopping by and visiting farmers in Enchant to the north and the Beiseker area. It’s been a lot of getting out and doing that.”
Finally, Shields spoke about how he helps out charities during the summer.
“I help with fundraising for organizations — I do one for Brooks Animal Protection Society where I go and help them fundraise by doing the event: Hit the Golf Ball Farther than the MP, and it’s a 50/50,” said Shields. “I do that for a number of events — just help them raise more money. I’ve done one for STARS, and I’ve done one for a library for a community. They’re having a golf tournament instead of me playing, I just come and try and help them with raising a little bit more money. I have fun doing that.”