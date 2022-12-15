After abandoning the first location chosen for an eight-unit affordable housing project, Village of Slocan council members are starting the planning process all over again for the project at the new site – where the old curling rink now stands. M’akola Development Services made a presentation to council on December 1.
The process begins anew with site suitability assessments, including environmental and geotechnical surveys. Funding for the project comes from BC Housing and still includes a grant for the construction of eight units, but the design will likely change from the previous three-building complex.
“We’re looping back to the concept design stage,” said Village of Slocan Mayor Jessica Lunn. “We’re kind of starting at square one again.”
Funding for the initial stages of planning will get a boost from the Columbia Basin Trust if the Village can match their offer of $10,000. This $20,000 investment would cover the basic site surveying necessary to ascertain suitability, though more will be needed to cover architectural design.
Council changed the proposed location after some community members criticized the suitability of the lot on the corner of Giffin Avenue and Slocan Street. Sandy Mackay of M’akola explained the old site had potential issues with wastewater. He also said the buildings designed for the old site would be expensive to maintain.
The Village hadn’t proceeded past the conceptual and site assessment phase at that location, so only initial seed money was spent. This money came from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and included a $13,000 grant and $16,000 loan to be repaid when the project gets fully funded, gets cancelled or if three years passes, whichever comes first.
The need for affordable housing in Slocan has become clear in recent years as the cost of housing has soared while income levels remain steady. Mackay presented statistics showing the median house price rising from about $100,000 in 2012 to $283,000 in 2021.
This, combined with a growing and ageing population in Slocan, means the Village has a rental vacancy rate of less than 1%. A healthy rate is between 3 and 5% vacancy, Mackay said.
Nearby communities such as Kaslo and New Denver have both begun affordable housing projects and Mackay used them as examples for what could be built in Slocan. The Kaslo project is geared more toward seniors and consists of mostly one-bedroom units, while New Denver’s project is more mixed.
In Slocan, the need is for family units, so the previous plan had several three-bedroom units.
Once the project is complete, it will be managed by the Slocan Valley Housing Society and will have different rent discount types for each unit. Generally, these projects have some units that are rented based on tenant income, some that receive general subsidies and some that are rented at closer to market rate.