HURON-PERTH – At the Dec. 13 Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) meeting, an update on the Director’s Work Plan (DWP) was provided.
Superintendent Cheri Carter presented information surrounding the Long-Term Accommodation Plan (LTAP). The goal of this plan is connected to the I AM Prepared and Engaged sections of the DWP. Carter outlined activities that are to happen throughout the school year which include continuing to build the Capital Project Reporting Process, prompting Data Dashboards, developing tools/processes to assist with forecasting space pressures in schools, continuing to build partnership relationships and building the LTAP document.
Superintendent Laura Marotta presented to the board an overview of the Mental Health Engagement Strategy which is connected to the I AM Well and Prepared elements of the DWP. The overall strategy aims to engage students, families, staff and community with the promotion of mental health and well-being in a “multi-tiered approach”. It includes implemented Social Emotional Learning practices in all K to 12 classrooms, supporting the mental health of marginalized and racialized students, establishing strong community partnerships and service pathways, suicide prevention and intervention as well as providing learning opportunities for staff and families to aid in the understanding of positive mental health and well-being.
Current board meeting highlights for AMDSB can be found online at https://www.amdsb.ca/apps/pages/boardhighlights.