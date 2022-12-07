In one of the first actions since the election, West Lincoln is reaching out to the youth.
In bringing back the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee (MYAC), the township hopes to strengthen the relationships between the youth and the community.
Alongside the committee, new mayor Cheryl Ganann is encouraging West Lincoln schools to record the singing of ‘O Canada’ to be played at council meetings.
The MYAC ended in 2018 and was not carried on under previous mayor Dave Bylsma’s leadership. Ganann decided to bring it back to reach out to the township’s youth.
“As a former educator, it’s important to me to engage young people in any way we can,” she said.
The committee aims to inform and involve youth in the community, provide a voice for them and to create high-quality programs created for youth by youth.
Although details are still to be firmed up once the committee is established, Ganann hopes, for example, to link the youth with the township’s green team and to have them come up with programs at the community centre and library.
She also hopes to use the opportunity to connect the youth with seniors. Young people, for instance, could help seniors with technology.
Ganann is also getting the youth engaged in municipal politics by having choirs sing the national anthem for council meetings, where the anthem is usually sung by members of council.
“I’ve always been moved by children signing ‘O Canada’,” she said.
At the inaugural council meeting on Nov. 21, the Smithville Christian High School choir performed and recorded their rendition, which will be used in council meetings, said Ganann.
Anyone wanting to join the MYAC should fill in an application found on the township’s job opportunity page (www.westlincoln.ca/en/township-office/jobs.aspx), and submit it by email to Joanne Scime, director of legislative services/clerk, at jscime@westlincoln.ca or by mail to 318 Canborough St., Box 400, Smithville, ON, L0R 2A0.
Applications are being accepted until Dec. 16, at 4:30 p.m.
Chris Pickles is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter for Niagara This Week