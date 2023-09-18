STRATHROY-CARADOC - On Sunday 13 August, the Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Longwoods Road Conservation Area. Dozens of people gathered for this celebration. There were different presentations from people who have helped this village and the museum survive over the years. In addition, there was a fair where we could find different products and information about different groups and institutions. This event served not only to remember this anniversary, but also to value the historical and social contribution provided by Indigenous Peoples.
Ska-Nah Doht's 50 Anniversary
- David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- BC Transit planning to restructure city bus system
- Air Canada confirms it's leaving Penticton
- Letters to the Editor (5): Friday, September 15, 2023
- Summerland-Peachland travel has always been challenging
- Letters to the Editor (4): Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
- New housing unlocked on Reservoir Road
- Evacuation orders issued near Peachland
- REVIEW: Kids (still) wanna rock!
- Still no target to reopen 2nd lane on Hwy. 97
- Youth comes forward to accept responsibility, no charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving "substantive offer"
- Serbia bumps off Canada in Olympic volleyball qualification tournament
- Sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
- Happy birthday: Celebrating the 5th anniversary of Sudbury's innovation hub
- Sudbury chiropractor targets chronic pain and how to treat it
- Fan starts GoFundMe campaign for Elliot Lake Vikings