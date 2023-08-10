There is a much-needed change coming to Canadian railways. RailOne Rainbow Canada Corporation is going to lead a transportation transformation, from right here in Sudbury and Northern Ontario.
It will also bring jobs and new investment. A never-ending demand for products will make the project a permanent part of local, regional and national economic prosperity, company officials say.
Rainbow Concrete Industries has announced a joint venture with PCM RailOne. PCM RailOne has six decades of experience and success in this industry, both urban transit and long-distance and heavy-haul routes. Rainbow Concrete is a Sudbury-based family business that has been doing ready-mix and precast concrete for more than 70 years.
Saurav Mittal, CEO of PCM RailOne, said he is thrilled with the partnership.
“Having a strong and reliable local partner on our side gives us even more confidence to successfully focus on the developing market,” Mittal said.
Modern railways are making an investment in the future, he added, but switching to concrete ties.
Boris Naneff, managing director of RailOne Rainbow Canada, said the region's economy stands to benefit from the partnership.
“Once it is established and it is running at full capacity, we will have up to 55 new employees. This has been a multi-year discussion. This is a solid business and concrete is the second most consumed material in the world.”
Production logistics are still in discussion and further announcements will follow.
However, the business is expected to deliver “high quality, reliable, and sustainable products and services that will meet the demands of the Canadian rail industry,” a release said.
“We started supplying pre-stressed concrete products in 1988,” said Naneff. “We will be able to ship coast-to-coast right from here. Northern Ontario is really the centre of Canada.”
Naneff spins a globe and points to where you find northeastern Ontario - right at the mid-point of Canada and its transportation network.
The route to high-speed rail and improving rail safety will be built on the reconstruction of roadbeds and, specifically, the installation of foundational rail infrastructure. A dedicated double-tracked high-speed line has been proposed from Windsor to Quebec City. It is a multi-year, multi-billion dollar development that must use concrete ties.
Naneff said he is proud that “Canada is going to catch up with the rest of the world.”
The ubiquitous railroad tie – or sleeper as the Brits and Australians say – is today no different than a century ago: A wooden timber that extends from side to side of the rail bed. They are not dimensionally consistent nor particularly long-lived.
In North America, traditional wood ties still represent 91.5 per cent of the market. Until now. These crossties support and hold the rails upright and keep them spaced to the correct gauge. They are laid perpendicular to the rails, secured by an iron or steel spike, and transfer loads to the track ballast and subgrade.
Wooden ties, however, are susceptible to wear and degradation - including splitting and even insect infestation – and can also catch fire.
To combat rot, they are most commonly treated with toxic creosote as a preservative to extend their life. However, they do fail eventually.
Alongside most rail lines, mountains of ties are accumulating. It is unclear what the next step is in their disposal. There is no plant in Canada that incinerates wooden ties,, so there is an environmental impact.
A general rule of thumb is that the distance between wood ties is 20 inches but for concrete, it's 24 inches. As a result, a typical mile of track that requires approximately 2,112 timber ties would need about 15 per cent fewer precast ties.
Another issue is that builders are finding it increasingly difficult and expensive to source sufficient quantities of quality wood.
Concrete ties offer benefits that will outperform wooden ties, the company officials said. They offer reliability and conform to international standards, are incredibly durable and maintenance-free.
Noise and vibration will also be reduced by switching to this technology. High-speed main lines in Europe – including Deutsche Bahn - demand the uniformity and dependability these products deliver.
In the UK, pre-stressed concrete ties are the only ones permitted by that country's network rail standards. The precision of the products catalogued also highlights maximum passenger comfort can be achieved.
Another benefit is that concrete can be also recycled.
“It is full circle,” Naneff said. “So, at the end of their useful lifespan, they can be crushed and reused. There is no run-off and compared to wood, they have so many benefits.”
Naneff said he is very concerned with the concept of sustainability and environmentalism.
“I was the first Canadian to own a Tesla. Here in the concrete industry, we are always looking to reduce our carbon footprint and finding ways we can use concrete that improves our lives is so important. This is a game-changer. The biggest green element in renewing rail through concrete ties is that we leave the trees in the forest.”
