CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Maritime Electric plans to spend several million dollars in the next few years to manage the trees that are growing near its power lines.
At a legislative standing committee meeting held at the George Coles building in Charlottetown on Jan. 12, representatives from the company announced a $4-million enhancement of its vegetation management program over the next three years, as well as provided several updates on its cleanup efforts following post-tropical storm Fiona.
“Spending more on vegetation management will make a difference,” Enrique Riveroll, vice president of sustainability and customer operations with Maritime Electric, told committee members.
In 2020 and 2021, Maritime Electric spent $3.5 million each year on vegetation management following post-tropical storm Dorian, which hit P.E.I. in September 2019.
“Our goal is to get to $5 million, however, within this current reapplication, which we just fielded, which is a three-year agreement, we’re getting the four million by 2025,” said Riveroll.
“This is an operating expense for our company. … We’re just doing it over a period of time.”
The goal is to eventually get the number to $5 million, but with the application for these funds still being processed, it’s unclear when that number will be reached.
“We believe we need to increase it and we believe four million dollars over the next three years is manageable,” said Riveroll.
P.E.I. has more than 125,000 electric poles and more than 1,500 kilometres of power lines, most of which sit near trees and bushes.
“For us, spending more money on vegetation management which accounts for half of our outages will make a difference,” he said.
The comments did not come without criticism.
Liberal MLA Robert Henderson questioned whether or not the $4 million was enough, with the widespread damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona this past September and subsequent windstorms.
“I think it’s going to cost you far more than that, and 2025 – that’s two years away,” said Henderson. “It doesn’t seem like it is nearly enough.”
Green MLA Hannah Bell also made comments about the vegetation management program, saying she found it difficult to understand how Maritime Electric is staying committed to its net-zero emission targets, while simultaneously investing in diesel generators.
“If you’re committed to sustainability, why are you still planning on a 100-million-dollar investment in diesel generators?” said Bell. “I would hope that if you’re thinking that five million dollars is a significant investment for vegetation management that would rethink a 100-million-dollar investment for a piece of technology that is obsolete and is not green,” she said.