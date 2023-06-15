The early heat wave that hit BC this spring has melted the snowpack at an unprecedented rate.
“Last month was the hottest May on record across British Columbia,” the River Forecast Centre reported in its June 1 snow report. “The mountain snowpack melted quicker than ever before for this time of year.”
The snowpack in the West Kootenay was recorded at 17% of normal on June 1, based on data from two recording stations – four others in the area recorded no snow at all. There was no reported snow at any of the recording stations in the East Kootenay.
The speed of the melt is staggering – in the West Kootenay, the snowpack was listed at 39% of normal on May 22 – and 86% on May 1.
“By June 1st, typically about half of the seasonal snowpack has melted. Approximately 85% of the snowpack melted by June 1st this year,” the report says. “Many stations are reaching zero at the earliest date, especially at the higher elevations.”
Despite the fast melt, the freshet caused little problem in the West Kootenay, and all major watersheds have returned to near-normal levels.