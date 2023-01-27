A rural transit study aimed at helping to inform the future of transit in the Kingston area is seeking participation from Gananoque.
The City of Kingston, in partnership with the Town of Gananoque, Township of South Frontenac, and Loyalist Township, is undertaking a Rural Commuter Transit Study to examine possible public transit solutions for residents, workers, students, and visitors.
The objective of the study is to review existing services, identify local travel needs, and develop a plan to address the needs identified.
This survey is completely voluntary, and information will only be used for the purposes of the Rural Commuter Transit Study, officials said.
The deadline for the survey, comprised of 16 questions, is Feb. 15.
In 2020, the Town of Gananoque, through Queen’s University, began conducting surveys with the objective of examining the feasibility of providing a public transit system between the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Gananoque and Kingston.
It’s something former Gananoque mayor Ted Lojko was pushing for, and current mayor John Beddows says he's in support of a public transit system between the municipalities.
"People want the ability to access services in Kingston, whether that’s service is education, a health service, shopping, whether the transportation is the service itself because they want to visit friends and family,” said Beddows.
“These are things that I keep hearing over and over again here in Gananoque. It’s something the residents want.”
Beddows invited business owners, employers and residents of Gananoque to participate in the study.
“This service, when it comes, if it comes, we don’t know what it’s going to look like yet,” said Beddows. “This is the data collection phase.”
People can visit surveymonkey.com to learn more and to take the survey.
“Do people in Gananoque need to access services?” asked Beddows.
“Yes. Are there services they can access in Gananoque? Yes. Is transit a potential solution for this? Yes. Do we need you to tell us what you need transit to do for you? Yes. Because if your input isn’t heard, we don’t know what the demand is. And if not enough people say they want it, we could end up not knowing how big the demand is.”
