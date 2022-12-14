Students from a Grade 9 class in Smithville got a helping hand from the community as they planted dozens of trees at their school.
Smithville Christian High School is undergoing extensive renovations to the grounds of the school, installing recreational facilities such as soccer pitches and tennis courts.
However, science teacher Scott Antonides noticed that one thing was missing: tree cover.
As it happened, his Grade 9 class was learning about ecology through an ecosystem and climate change class. Antonides realized that this was the perfect opportunity for his class to get some hands on experience in creating an ecosystem, providing tree cover and bringing the community together.
Through November, Scott and the class got to work rounding up the community, getting donations and then set to work planting 52 trees.
The trees were a mix of species, which accurately represented the native trees that would have existed before development.
“We’re trying to build an ecosystem starting from bare clay, recognizing that at one point it was a functioning ecosystem,” said Antonides.
They tried their best to source the trees that existed here before, since those would be most appropriate for the area.
“(While) recognizing that we can never go back to what was,” said Antonides.
Antonides and the students rallied the community to help with the project, with donations of 52 trees from Willowbrook Nurseries and John Langendoen, 18 yards of mulch from Arborwood Tree Services, free delivery from Grimsby Soil and Mulch, excavator and skid-steer services from Jay and Lucas Vander Wier, excavator from Brian Breukelman, skid-steer services from Nature's Own Landscaping and Steve Van Lochem, a water trailer from Linda and Rick Sivyer, a post pounder and puller from the township of West Lincoln, a Saturday of labour from Ryan and Connor Williamson, and a tractor and snacks from Smithville Christian Reformed Church.
According to Antonides, it meant that a project that could have cost $20,000 ended up costing $3,000 (and a few pizzas by way of thanks).
Antonides said that the project was as much about people as it was about trees, and an opportunity to teach his class how the community can be rallied to pull off a project like this.
“You can do something seemingly impossible … if you have a vision, you can mobilize the community,” said Antonides.
The students also went the extra mile to ensure that the trees would last. Antonides said that too often tree-planting projects did not create viable trees and ecosystems as they are not planted correctly or underwatered.
In order to ensure that the trees would grow to maturity, the team enlisted the help of Jay and Lucas Vander Wier to use an excavator to dig larger holes, which were filled with the correct mulch to ensure the roots could grow correctly.
It made for a much more difficult, longer project, said Antonides, but he’s sure that the end results will be worth it, both for the school and the planet.