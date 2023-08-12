Initially started in 1984 when the Stratford Connecticut High School Band visited Stratford, Ontario, for the first time, Stratfords of the World marked the beginning of a unique three-way connection between the Stratfords of the old world and the new world.
The inclusion of each Stratford in the organization was often driven by a shared Shakespeare connection, with annual Shakespeare Festivals becoming a common feature.
Delegates from Stratford Upon Avon UK, Stratford PEI, Stratford CT. USA, Stratford Australia and Stratford New Zealand are here in Stratford, Ontario, this week, celebrating what it has to offer.
So far, delegates eagerly visited Stratford City Hall on Thursday, July 3rd, where Mayor Martin Ritsma hosted the luncheon in the Auditorium. During the event, Mayor Ritsma spoke on the history of Stratford and the unique beginnings of the new City Hall, dating back to its foundation built in 1898 and its completion in 1900.
Singing the Canadian National Anthem was Stratford High School student Lauren Hombach, and the Master of Ceremonies was none other than Mayor Ritsma himself. Showing the true spirit of Stratford, Mayor Ritsma, MP John Nater, and MPP Matthew Rae offered some comical banter before offering their own support to the Stratfords of the World Delegates.
MP Nater spoke to the group and cracked a few jokes about the cold weather here in Stratford, Ontario, “It is great to be here and to welcome all the Stratfords of the World here to our Stratford in Ontario, Canada. I'm so glad you came in the summer when we’re having such beautiful weather. Strafford is also quite beautiful in the winter, but much colder,” he noted.
He also thanked the organizers for the event, saying, “I hope you had the opportunity to enjoy all of what Stratford, Ontario and Canada has to offer I want to say a special thank you as well to our wonderful organizers who put their heart and soul into this event.”
MPP Rae also spoke to the crowd, making note of the beauty of Stratford and Perth County, eagerly advising attendees to check out “all of what Perth County has to offer,” and making note of his personal pride in Perth County, “Those of us who call this place home and live here are truly blessed.”
Thanking the group for their continued support, Rae continued, “Our shared namesake has brought us together, but it really is the people that have nurtured this strong bond of camaraderie that we celebrate today,” Rae continued, “This is not merely a chance to celebrate our shared heritage but also an opportunity to forge lasting friendships that are reached beyond the borders that we share, which offers meaningful connections and build bridges between our shared nations.”
The delegates also attended a garden dedication ceremony in Upper Queens Park on August 7th and on August 8, from 4-10 p.m. delegates were at the Stratford Perth Museum for a number of events and activities, including exhibits, a vendor’s market, a trail walk, a barbecue and a lively concert. Delegates will get time to explore the city and Parth County and check out what the Stratford Festival offers.
If you are interested in becoming a Stratford Ontario Delegate or would like more information on Strafords of the World, please contact SOTW@stratford.ca