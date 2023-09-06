Heather Bach will be taken prisoner during the afternoon on Sept. 23 for the Katch N’ Kennel Medicine Hat SPCA fundraiser.
Prisoners will be put in jail on the grounds of the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede.
“It’s interesting to know you are going to be arrested prior to being arrested,” said Bach. “I guess it’s better to be prepared than have the surprise of them showing up.”
Bach doesn’t know yet what the charges against her are but does know her bail is set at $1,500. She suspects, but isn’t certain, she knows the person is that snitched on her and is confident all will be revealed on the day of her arrest.
“I hope I can make bail because it’s an amazing organization and I want to help them get to their goal.”
The executive director of the Medicine Hat and District Health Foundation and a longtime Hatter, Bach is an animal lover and has a house full of cats and a grand-dog.
“I’m a farm girl, animals have always been a part of my life so supporting the SPCA and any animal organization is a natural for me,” said Bach.
One of her guilty pleasures is watching vet shows.
“It doesn’t have to be my animal, if they are hurt, it hurts,” she said.
The SPCA is looking for event sponsors and prisoners to make the fundraising event a success.
Start ‘snitching’ on your friends and family by visiting medhatspca.ca/katch-n-kennel-2023/ or email events@medhatspca.ca to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.