One of the great things Canadians have across the country is access to free healthcare. Despite healthcare being a federal mandate, it falls on the provinces to oversee how healthcare is administered. Bow River MP Martin Shields directly spoke on this relationship.
“The federal government provides funding to operate healthcare,” said Shields. “The arrangement decades ago where the funding would be joint between federal and provincial, and the provincial government would organize it. When it was originally set up, it was a partnership in funding that was closer to 50/50. Now it’s down to just over 20 per cent provided by the federal government. The funding needs to be more in line with the original agreement so that the amount of money coming to the province to run the healthcare system is more along the lines of what it was originally. Under the constitution, the delivery of healthcare is a provincial responsibility. It is up to the provinces to organize how they want to operate their healthcare system within the provinces, but the funding is a crucial partner in the sense that the federal government is continually paying less. It is more problematic for the provinces with how they organize.”
Shields also discussed how there is a difference in systems across the provinces allowing for various degrees of privatization to exist within the overarching framework of the public system.
“There’s a variety of different delivery systems in provinces. There are some provinces, for example, Ontario or Quebec, who have set up private clinics — they allow them to operate — where you can buy a membership at a private clinic and that doesn’t exist in most provinces, but it does exist in a couple of them. The part in Alberta that might be similar to that is they have private operators delivering services. For example, in Medicine Hat, you can go for an MRI in a private clinic that is paid for by government funding. Those private clinics are privately owned companies that the government supports. Another one is eye surgeries — to deal with issues that do with eyes — eye surgeries, cataracts those types of things are funded through private clinics. There are private clinics where people can go and have eye surgery done and the government funded it through private clinics.”
With provinces operating their own system, there is bound to be some degree of discontinuity when receiving care. Shields touched on this and the idea of setting up a more unified system of healthcare across the country.
“Usually the delivery is up to the provinces to do it, and as long as that’s what the constitution is, they can decide within the provinces how they provide care,” said Shields. “I think that’s the way it will stay. One of the challenges with each province having a different delivery mechanism is medication. In every province, they can decide what is available from what the federal government has approved. When a new drug is approved by the (federal) government, every province has to make the decision whether or not to support the drug in their own province. Then a unified system of healthcare across Canada gets to challenge depending which province you’re in.”
Naturally, Shields also followed this up with views on if this constitution should be challenged — and if it isn’t what the provinces could do to establish a more unified system countrywide.
“I don’t think that it will be changed nor can it, but there are cooperations that can happen between the federal government and the provinces,” said Shields. “I think more cooperation is the way to do that. If you’re talking about, for example, nurses or a doctor being qualified in one province, but they would be able to transfer to anoth- er province without going through the full regulatory process of approval. I think that is something in healthcare that needs to be more looked at in the sense of medical people being approved only once, not having to be approved in other provinces. I think the transferability of medical requirements is the kind of thing that is talked about a lot and should be done. That’s something the premiers can get together with the federal government and do more work on that. There have been some initial discussions about those kinds of similarities that may work. I think that can be done if the provinces are willing to work at that and there have been more suggestions that they would like to do that.”