ENGLEHART – Caring, helpful, wonderful.
Just three of the words used to describe Claudette Black, Englehart’s 2023 Senior of the Year.
Englehart Mayor Jerry Mikovitch made the presentation during the town's annual Day in the Park June 24.
The park was filled with spectators who gathered for the presentation at the gazebo and applauded when Black's name was announced.
Mikovitch told the gathering that "this year's nomination came with many letters of support acknowledging the recipient's positive contributions to the residents of the town of Englehart spanning over 20 years."
Black told The Speaker that she wanted "to thank all those who nominated me for this award. I truly love this little town."
Her husband Dalton Black grew up in Englehart, and the couple moved back to Englehart from Ottawa on July 1, 1999.
Mikovitch said Black is "a volunteer at the Holy Trinity Church in many capacities, ensuring all people feel connected to the church even if they're not able to attend. She delivers Communion and the church bulletin to the residents of Northview Nursing Home, Englehart hospital and other residents unable to attend mass," Mikovitch continued.
Black also operates the chair lift "to allow those with mobility challenges to attend a variety of functions that are held at the church," he said.
Black is also the sacristan and kitchen coordinator at Holy Trinity Church, he said.
"Even during COVID she would get tested multiple times a week to be able to visit those at Northview (Nursing Home) and at the hospital. She even shovels snow, mows lawsn, cleans and drives for those who need help. When the (Englehart and District) Wheelchair Bus was not running she would push residents home so they could spend the day with their families. She makes herself available without hesitation and also on short notice. She's also an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion, helping where needed."
Black is also a director of the Englehart and District Horticultural Society, and takes responsibility for that organization's publicity and keeps involved in all events and activities of the group, he continued.
"At the Englehart Public Library she enhances programs, services and fundraising," he added. As well, Black is a member of the Englehart Hospital Auxiliary.
"Her efforts are not motivated by personal and financial gain but instead to improve the quality of life of the residents of Englehart."
Mikovitch said the letters nominating Black described her as "valuable, willing, caring, helpful, happy, wonderful, never complains and never is in a rush."