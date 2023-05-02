Thunder Bay, Ont. — With many companies finding themselves growing to service expanding industry sectors, the Ontario government has stepped up with financial aid aimed at increasing operational capacity and boosting the local economy.
More than $2.8 million has been distributed among 14 Thunder Bay companies through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for 16 expansion and development projects.
CSL Environmental Geotechnical Ltd., a Northwestern Ontario engineering firm, received $18,540 to invest in survey equipment, information and communications technology to fulfil large jobs and enhance service delivery.
“This helps immensely because we are an expanding company,” said Salorm Danku, one of the company’s three owners. “This equipment is pretty expensive, ranging about $60,000. The NOHFC funding offsets our costs quite a bit and helps us to further continue our business model with the mining industry for the increasing need of surveying for major civil works that are in demand.”
Danku added that with the recent mining boom, his company has actually doubled in size.
David Savioli, co-owner of Balmoral Dental Designs Ltd., explained how $29,201 in funding is important for their dental laboratory to be competitive and able to service patients and doctors across the North.
“Being able to compete with our competitors in southern Ontario as well as across Canada, we need to have access to this equipment, and the funding definitely helps put that in our small business here,” he said.
“Having accessibility to cutting edge technology is crucial for us to optimize the services that we provide as a dental laboratory to Northwestern Ontario. Every little bit of dollars that Ontario or the federal government can get in our pockets as small business owners, the better it is for the people who live here.”
Greg Rickford, minister of Northern Development, visited Thunder Bay last week with the funding announcement for the following companies:
• $705,536 for KBM Resources Group purchase light detection and ranging (LiDAR) equipment information and communications technology to expand geophysical survey services and flight training equipment.
• $387,000 for Mileage Auto Plus to increase capacity to service larger and more commercial vehicles in the telecommunications and hydro expansion in Northwestern Ontario.
• $292,232 for EvergreenRx KB Inc. to expand its building footprint at its Kakabeka Falls pharmacy and to meet new standards set by the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities.
• $282,500 for Harris Timber to purchase a new processor that will increase business capacity.
• $246,200 for Loch Lomond Equipment Sales Limited to build additional workshop and storage space to expand operations supporting winter roads to Indigenous communities.
• $210,544 for C & M Tile and Granites to enhance production capacity and introduce new and advanced digital production equipment into manufacturing process.
• $200,000 for First Response Mental Health to develop the Bridges Community Connection system, a digital tool connecting long-term care residents and those requiring day-to-day personal care support.
• $122,750 for Chinook Biochemical Inc. to develop and commercialize a mechanical ventilator unit that can treat patients in acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.
• $121,000 for M. Morin Logging Inc. to purchase fuel-efficient equipment that will increase production and help save on fuel, maintenance and repair costs.
• $111,000 for P&S Slashing logging contractor to purchase equipment that will increase harvesting capacity in Northwestern Ontario.
• $98,300 for Maintair Aviation Services Limited to purchase equipment to expand operations.
• $29,201 for Balmoral Dental Designs Ltd. to expand its Thunder Bay facility to keep current with industry standards.
• $18,540 for CSL Environmental Geotechnical Ltd. to invest in survey equipment and information and communications technology.
• $11,500 for Makkinga Logging Ltd. to purchase a grapple skidder for harvesting capacity.